Mixed Magic Theatre Presents RISE TO BLACK: ï»¿CELEBRATE ME HOME, MEMORIES OF HOME AND HOMELANDS

Rise To Black showcases the talents of area Black and Brown artists through song, dance, spoken-word, poetry, storytelling and scenes from plays.

As issues of Immigration has dominated so much of American and worldwide conversations, Mixed Magic Theatre will feature artists looking to share the stories of their homelands and places they call home. Some stories will come from Native Americans, black people whose families trace their roots to the Southern states, while others culture, heritage and history begins in Africa, Asia, Latin Countries, The South Pacific.

Celebrate Me Home will be an acknowledgment and celebration of many places and people who have shaped the world and the human experience.

And as always, the night will end with conversation and dessert.

We invite you to expand your holiday experience with your family and friends.

For more information visit www.mmtri.org





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You