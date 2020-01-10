Mixed Magic Theatre presents Letter from Birmingham City Jail and Beyond Vietnam.

LETTER FROM BIRMINGHAM CITY JAIL

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter From Birmingham City Jail is a call for non-violent protest against injustice and intolerance. Equal parts blistering and compassionate, this seminal text of the Civil Rights Movement is a look into the soul of a man and a country, and is as relevant today as it was when it was written in 1963.

Featuring acclaimed veteran actor and composer Ricardo Pitts-Wiley as Dr.Martin Luther King, Jr. with Songs of Freedom by jazz/ blues artist and guitarist Kim Trusty.This is a presentation for all people and all ages.One of Mixed Magic Theatre's main goals is to use the theatre to promote passionate and meaningful conversations about the world in which we live.

BEYOND VIETNAM

Mixed Magic Theatre will present Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" speech where he speaks out against the war in Vietnam. This speech , also referred to as the Riverside Church speech, is an anti-Vietnam War and pro-social justice speech delivered by Martin Luther King,Jr. on April 4, 1967, exactly one year before he was assassinated. The major speech at Riverside Church in New York City, followed several interviews[2] and several public speeches in which King came out against the Vietnam War and the policies that created it.

Some civil rights leaders, the NAACP , and the editorial page writers of The Washington Post and The New York Times called the Riverside Church speech a mistake on King's part. Others, including James Bevel, King's partner and strategist in the Civil Rights Movement, called it King's most important speech. This annual event will feature Jonathan Pitts- Wiley and guest artists in a dramatic interpretation of one of King's most important works.

i??Performances will be followed by post-show Conversation and Desert.

All Tickets Are $10.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You