Mixed Magic Theatre Announces Black History Month Events

Mixed Magic Theatre has announced its events for Black History Month!

RISE TO BLACK: ALL GOD'S CHILDREN

AN EVENING OF UPLIFT, CELEBRATING BLACK LOVE, BLACK JOY, BLACK EXCELLENCE!

Friday FEB 21st 7:30PM (Door Open 7:00PM) Tickets 10.

Mixed Magic Theatre Artistic Director Jonathan Pitts-Wiley announces the company's Black History Month events. The schedule opens with the very popular Rise To Black series which is a monthly themed showcase featuring Black and Brown talent . This February's Rise To Black : All God's Children will feature talented artists celebrating through song, dance, poetry, theater and spoken word.

GEM OF THE OCEAN

Written by August Wilson

A Staged Reading Directed by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

Monday FEB 24th 6:00PM Tickets $10.

Gem of The Ocean is the play that began it all. a??a??Set in 1904 Pittsburgh, it is chronologically the first work in August Wilson's decade-by-decade cycle dramatizing the African American experience during the 20th century, an unprecedented series that includes the Pulitzer Prize winning play Fences and The Piano Lesson.

WAYFOUND: MUSIC AND MOTHERS OF THE MOVEMENT

Directed by Jonathan Pitts-Wiley Music Director Kim Pitts-Wiley

SATURDAY FEB 29th 2:00PM & 7:00PM Tickets $20.

RUN DATES :

SATURDAYS MARCH 7, 14, & 21

SUNDAYS MARCH 8, 15, & 22 Run

Mixed Magic will present an intriguing new work titled WAYFOUND : Music And Mothers Of The Movement which is directed by Jonathan Pitts-Wiley with music direction by Kim Pitts-Wiley. This project began its development in 2018 as a collaborative work between Jonathan Pitts-Wiley and Alexis Ingram and was produced at Mixed Magic Theatre under the title Mothers of the Movement .

is a dramatic performance that through music, theater and dance, brings to life a series of firsthand accounts depicting the strife, struggle, and triumph of Black women activists from the 19th century to the present day

#Me Too movement. This show gives voice to these often unheard patriots while also asking: How far have we come? How far do we need to go?

Tickets - Visit Mmtri.org Or Facebook.com/mmtheatre





