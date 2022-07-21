Michael R. Dudley Jr. to Perform at 2022 Newport Jazz Festival

The ASCAP Foundation announced that composer and trumpet player Michael R. Dudley Jr., one of the 21 recipients of this year's ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards, will perform at the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival.

Dudley and his trio members, Eliza Salem (drums) and Robert Papacica (guitar), will perform on the Foundation stage at 2:45 pm on Sunday, July 31. This is the sixth year that the two organizations have teamed up to promote emerging jazz talent. The Newport Jazz Festival, one of the world's most respected showcases for jazz, takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI from July 29 - 31.

Williams said: "We are always excited for one of our Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award recipients to have the opportunity to perform at the Festival and share their music with such appreciative jazz fans. The festival is an incredibly visible showcase for jazz talent and we are grateful to the Newport Festivals Foundation for working with us to support this artform we all love so much."

Christian McBride says, "Congratulations to Michael R. Dudley Jr, one of this year's recipients of the Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards, who will be with us at Newport. I look forward to watching him perform with his trio on the Foundation stage!"

Michael R. Dudley Jr., a 2022 ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award recipient, is a composer and trumpet player who focuses on explorations of emotion, ideology, and imagery in music. Having studied music production at the College Conservatory of Music in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dudley went on to combine his passions of production and performance by studying jazz trumpet performance at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music via the Harry Glantz Memorial Scholarship and Henry Mancini Fellowship. He credits his relationships with family, peers, and mentors, as well as his current community in Potsdam, NY, as inspirations for creating music to make the world a better place one listener at a time.

The Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards were established by The ASCAP Foundation in 2002 to encourage gifted jazz composers up to the age of 30. The program carries the name of the great trumpeter and ASCAP member Herb Alpert in recognition of The Herb Alpert Foundation's multi-year financial commitment to support this unique program.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education and talent development programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs, and public service projects for senior composers and lyricists. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers around the world. www.ascapfoundation.org

About Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc.

Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded by George Wein in 2010 to build up and continue the legacies of the famed Newport Jazz Festival and Newport Folk Festival. Under the auspices of the Foundation, the Newport Jazz Festival presents performers who respect and honor jazz music traditions, and at the same time reflect the changes in today's musical trends. The Foundation offers programs to educate young people about jazz music as presented at the annual festival. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187282®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewportfestivals.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.