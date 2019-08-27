Max Ponticelli Named General Manager At The Wilbury Theatre Group       

The Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the appointment of Max Ponticelli as the company's new General Manager. In this role, Ponticelli will oversee all operational and administrative aspects for the award-winning nonprofit theatre and will assist The Wilbury Group's Artistic Director, Board, and leadership team in the implementation of the company's mission statement and vision. Ponticelli begins his role as general manager effective September 1, 2019.

A frequent collaborator with The Wilbury Theatre Group, Max worked with the company as a designer, technical director, and consultant. Prior to his work with The Wilbury Group, Max was the Operations Manager at 2nd Story Theatre for over 9 years covering approximately 90 productions. He served as the organization's jack-of-all-trades, having job responsibilities in one or multiple areas over the course of a production: stage manager, designer, technical director, production manager, administration, IT, facilities, and front-of-house. He is a Full-Time Lecturer and Designer with the University of Rhode Island Theatre Department, an Adjunct Instructor with Clark University, and a a Board Member for Friends of the State Theatre, a non-profit focused on the preservation and revitalization of the historic State Theatre in Downtown Stoughton, Massachusetts.

"I am thrilled to welcome Max as the Wilbury Group's first General Manager," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "I first met Max when we were both undergrads at URI many years ago. Then and now, he's possessed an admirable sense of integrity, and a passion for, and commitment to, the theater. These qualities, along with his wealth of knowledge and years of management experience, will serve the company well at this exciting time in our history. The Board of Directors, the Artists, the staff, and I very much look forward to working with him to as we continue to grow this professional theatre company into our next phase."

Max Ponticelli is proud to serve as the General Manager for Providence's award-winning Wilbury Theatre Group, having previously worked as one of their resident designer, technical director, and consultants. Audiences saw his work most recently at Wilbury in FUN HOME (Technical Director), CONSTELLATIONS (Scenic Designer & TD), HYPE MAN: A BREAK-BEAT PLAY (Scenic Designer & TD), & HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (Technical Director). Audiences may also have seen him around the WaterFire Arts Center for FRINGEPVD, as he serves as the festival's on-site Technical Director.

In addition to his work with The Wilbury Group, Max is also a Full-time Lecturer and Designer for the University of Rhode Island Theatre Department, instructing introductory, technical, and design courses, in addition to his student mentor responsibilities. His work appeared this past season in THE WOLVES (Scenic Design) and WOMEN AND WAR (Lighting Designer). A proud alumnus, he is thrilled to now be contributing to the long legacy of theatrical excellence that graduates from the program. Max also is a Part-time Faculty Member for the Clark University Theatre Department, where he also instructs a variety of classes, including the ever-popular Stage Combat course. He is also working towards his Master of Business Administration at URI.

Previous to URI, Max was the Operations Manager at 2nd Story Theatre for over 9 years covering approximately 90 productions. He served as the organization's jack-of-all-trades, having job responsibilities in one or multiple areas over the course of a production: stage manager, designer, technical director, production manager, administration, IT, facilities, front-of-house, and generally anything that needed doing including acting onstage (albeit not well).

Max is a Board Member for Friends of the State Theatre, a non-profit focused on the preservation and revitalization of the historic State Theatre in Downtown Stoughton, Massachusetts. Through their work, they hope to restore and operate this regionally one-of-a-kind, atmospheric, Vaudeville theatre to serve and benefit the surrounding community. This centrally located diamond-in-the-rough would be an entertainment destination for affordable music, dance, theatre, and movies, while creating opportunities for local artists, providing educational services, and more.

In addition to the appointment of Max Ponticelli, Short announced actor Jen Mischley has been named to the company's roster of Resident Artists. A longtime collaborator with the Group, Jen has appeared onstage Fun Home (Helen Bechdel), The Pirates of Penzance (Major General/Pirate), Mr. Burns, a post electric play (Maria/Lisa Simpson), and The Revel. Other theaters include The GAMM Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, Speakeasy Stage Company, and Ocean State Theatre Company.

Lastly, Brien Lang has taken over as Interim Director of New Works, overseeing the solicitation of new play submissions, staged readings, and new play development until a permanent director is selected. The position was held by Meredith Healy until July, when Meredith accepted a new position in the Literary Department at Portland Stage in Portland, Maine.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You