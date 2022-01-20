Manning Jordan's VAPE LORD Launches Wild Project's2022 Wild Culture Initiative

wild project launches their 2022 Wild Culture initiative with VAPE LORD, written and performed by Manning Jordan, on Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m.

The one-night-only performance is at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $10 and are available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org.



Comic and monologist Manning Jordan's latest work VAPE LORD chronicles a woman's experience of 30 days in a rehab center.



Manning Jordan is a published playwright, monologist, and comedian. She was a finalist for the 2021 Samuel French OOB Festival, and was most recently published with her play Sally, Hank & Their Son Harry by Next Stage Press and in Rowman and Littlefield, Inc. entitled 100 MONOLOGUES FROM NEW PLAYS 2020 - WOMEN. Her one-woman show Airwaves went up in May at wild project. As a playwright, Manning has self-produced seven plays, three of which were in Fringe's FRIGID festivals for three consecutive years (2017, 2018, 2019).

Her work has been shown at Dixon Place, The Kraine Theater, wild project, The Brick, Manhattan Rep, Theater Under St. Marks, Vital Joint, The Footlight, and more. The pilot version of LES MUSEUMS has been selected for the 2021 Austin Revolution Film Festival, the 2020 Big Apple Film Festival, and has advanced to the semifinal round of ScreenCraft Stage Play Contest (2020). Her short film THOSE WHO CAN'T has been named an Official Selection of the Reel 13 Short Film Contest, and her pilot SUNNY & 70 was accepted as a Fastidious Official Selection.



Wild Culture is a co-production program where wild project partners with a cross-section of independent, downtown performance artists to help both professional and emerging theater performers nurture, broaden and advance projects that are in various stages of development. Wild Culture co-productions give artists subsidized access to wild project's 89-seat theater, box-office split, technical staff, and community outreach to sustain the innovative creativity of downtown performance and unburden independent artists from prohibitive production costs. Projects that wish to submit to Wild Culture should align with wild project's mission to enrich and educate the community, explore issues relating to female, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ artist communities and demonstrate a clear performance aesthetic. Wild Culture adapts each partnership to the specific needs and artistic vision of the project. Wild Culture is an ongoing program throughout the year.