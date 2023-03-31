Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Managing Director Amy GravellÂ  Will Depart the Gamm

Her departure is effective this June.

Mar. 31, 2023 Â 
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre announced that Amy Gravell will be leaving the organization after almost 4 years and three seasons effective this June. Gravell will continue to lead the theater's operations until that time, after which she will assume her new role as president of St. Mary Academy - Bay View in Riverside, R.I. Gravell is a proud alumna of the all-female, independent Catholic school serving pre-school through grade 12.

"Amy took on her role at The Gamm just before the onset of the pandemic. Her steady leadership helped the theater survive an extremely difficult time. For that we are most grateful," said Daniel Marwil, Gamm Theatre board president. "She will be missed, but we wish her all the best in her new endeavor."

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella echoed Marwil saying, "While we are incredibly sad to see Amy move on, we are so happy for her as she embraces a new and exciting challenge. I personally will be forever grateful for her efforts in steering us through the many challenges of the past three seasons. COVID came calling shortly after she started and we couldn't have navigated the treacherous waters without her. Bay View is so lucky to have her many talents, her incredible warmth, and effortless generosity leading them into the future."

Gravell joined The Gamm in November 2019 and spearheaded crisis management through the COVID-19 shutdown the following March, as well as the theater's reopening in September 2021. While producing almost three seasons of plays, she expanded in-school and out-of-school programming for youth through increased partnerships, and the addition of elementary and middle school camps to create K-12 offerings. She also led the launch of the Gamm Fellowship Program for emerging artists of color in partnership with Rhode Island's three public institutions of higher education (University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, Community College of Rhode Island). During her tenure, Gravell increased philanthropic support, expanded revenue streams, and diversified program offerings to advance the theater's reputation as a major regional arts destination.

"Serving as The Gamm's managing director has been an incredible honor. I am so grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the most talented and dedicated group of professionals I could have imagined. Over the last three-plus years, we have weathered some very difficult storms together and, through it all, I am proud that we have also produced the finest and most resonant theater," Gravell said, adding, "I depart as The Gamm's biggest fan, and cannot wait to return as a patron for Season 39."

Before joining The Gamm, Gravell was associate executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, where she worked for 14 years. She is also serves as a certified CliftonStrengths coach for Leadership Rhode Island.

The Gamm Board of Directors will initiate a search for a new managing director, led by Vice President Miriam Weizenbaum.



THE CHILDREN Closes Gamm Season in April

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) closes its 2022-23 season with The Children, British playwright Lucy Kirkwood's award-winning and Tony nominated play. A riveting eco-drama infused with dark humor, The Children runs from April 27 to May 14.
What did our critic think of WITCH at Burbage Theater Co? In the world of WITCH - written by rising playwright Jen Silverman - demons are self-proclaimed 'merchants of hope' for people whose desires and fears have been forged by capitalism and patriarchy. Scratch (Zach Gibb) - a 'junior salesman' who believes earnestly in the merit of his profession - has been roaming the dark corners of an historically indeterminate Edmonton, where he's been collecting souls in exchange for wishes. It's easy work until he meets Elizabeth (MJ Daly), the town outcast who leads him to reconsider the value of the souls he takes and the deals he makes in exchange for them. After all, what's a wish worth in a system that confines our imaginations within its walls? And wouldn't a soul outside these walls be more valuable - and dangerous - than anything we could conceive from within them?
