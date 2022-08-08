MEN ON BOATS Comes to Contemporary Theater Company Beginning This Week

Ten explorers, four boats, and one mission: to map the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. In 1869, Major John Wesley Powell and his crew set off on an adventure, and now in 2022, you can see it onstage at Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus at The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield from August 12 - September 10.

Based on Powell's journal chronicling the journey, Backhaus's play follows the real Powell Expedition with a few unique twists. In the script, Backhaus writes, "The characters in Men on Boats were historically cisgender white males. The cast should be made up entirely of people who are not."

"It is a chance to watch the reshaping of an historical event right in front of your eyes," says Olivia Merritt, who plays Seneca Howland in the show.

In Men on Boats, we see this group of adventurers on harrowing trips through the rapids and around the campfire squabbling about who took more than their fair share of tobacco.

"We see their feelings about one another on land, and how that changes when they are fighting for their lives on the river," says director Maggie Cady.

While the show takes place in the 1860s, it uses modern language, making it feel alive and relevant for the present day.

"With a mix between very physical scenes in the water and character driven scenes on land, the show keeps you invested and interested at every turn," says Cady.

The cast of the show includes Sofia DaSilva, Paula Glen, Autumn Jefferson, Rebecca Magnotta, Olivia Merritt, Tina Moore, Carson Pavao, Reed Reed, MJ Santry, and Katie Westgate.

The show will be inside the Contemporary Theater Company's theater at 327 Main Street in Wakefield. The theater is air conditioned with a full bar with local beer, wine, spirits, soda, and specialty cocktails.

The show has previews August 12-13, and runs August 19 - September 10.

More information about the show and tickets can be found on the theater's website at contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling the Box Office at 401-218-0282.