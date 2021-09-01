MAMMA MIA! Matinee Performance Added At Theatre By The Sea

Theatre By The Sea's owner and producer Bill Hanney, who recently reopened his beloved Theatre By The Sea after more than a year of being shuttered, is pleased to announce that due to popular demand and limited seating availability, an additional matinee performance of Mamma Mia! has been added on Sunday, September 5 at 12:30 pm.

"It is so heartwarming to have been able to welcome people back to the theatre to enjoy live performances once again," said Bill Hanney. "As with the 2018 production, audiences have responded quite enthusiastically! I'm also thrilled that so many people have responded to our suggestion to wear a creative mask to the show. We've given out over 150 prizes to attendees who have participated."

Prepare to have the time of your life...again! Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, is on the search for her father. After reading her mother's diary, she discovers there are three potential candidates. Unbeknownst to her mother, Donna, Sophie invites each of them to her wedding, in hopes of having one of them walk her down the aisle. As the big day draws near, surprises abound with old flames and old friends. Mamma Mia! is packed with 22 ABBA hits, including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "Take A Chance on Me," and "The Winner Takes It All." This worldwide mega hit will have audiences shouting "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" more!