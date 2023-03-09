Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KIDZ BOP Announces All-New 2023 Tour, Including A Stop At PPAC On June 27

Setlist includes hits from KIDZ BOP's brand-new album, 'KIDZ BOP 2023'.

Mar. 09, 2023  
KIDZ BOP Announces All-New 2023 Tour, Including A Stop At PPAC On June 27

KIDZ BOP Never Stops in 2023! KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, brings its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 for one show at 7P. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!). Public tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 10, 10A at PPACRI.org,
by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and at the PPAC Box Office window
(220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903).

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. Today's tour announcement coincides with the release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof" and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM - KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history-The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand-have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com.




Rhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Rhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre Group
Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the cast and creative team for the Rhode Island premiere of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt from April 13 - May 7, 2023.
FUNNY GIRL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Set for PPAC 2023/2024 Season Photo
FUNNY GIRL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Set for PPAC 2023/2024 Season
The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the shows that comprise PPAC’s 2023/2024 season at a season announcement event held in the Theatre’s Grand Lobby.
Review: BAD JEWS at Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: BAD JEWS at Gamm Theatre
What did our critic think of BAD JEWS at Gamm Theatre? When a beloved grandfather passes away, leaving behind a sentimental family heirloom, what would your family do to possess it? Chances are, not to the extent of this family!
Seaglass Theater Company Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN Photo
Seaglass Theater Company Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN
On March 25 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present La Tragédie de Carmen at Gallery X in the historic Seaport Cultural District of New Bedford, MA.

More Hot Stories For You


Rhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre GroupRhode Island Premiere of INDECENT Comes to Wilbury Theatre Group
March 8, 2023

Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the cast and creative team for the Rhode Island premiere of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt from April 13 - May 7, 2023.
FUNNY GIRL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Set for PPAC 2023/2024 SeasonFUNNY GIRL, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More Set for PPAC 2023/2024 Season
March 7, 2023

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the shows that comprise PPAC’s 2023/2024 season at a season announcement event held in the Theatre’s Grand Lobby.
Seaglass Theater Company Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMENSeaglass Theater Company Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN
March 6, 2023

On March 25 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present La Tragédie de Carmen at Gallery X in the historic Seaport Cultural District of New Bedford, MA.
Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Kingston Center For The ArtsPeter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Kingston Center For The Arts
February 24, 2023

Sometimes history repeats itself. On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award Nominee and Broadway Legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show. Palminteri was truly impressed. And just like the Legendary Robert Deniro discovered Chazz Palminteri 30 years earlier -- Palminteri discovered Peter Fogel and offered --on the spot -- to direct his solo show!
Trinity Rep Stages New Play THE INFERIOR SEXTrinity Rep Stages New Play THE INFERIOR SEX
February 22, 2023

Trinity Repertory Company continues its 2022-23 Season with the new production The Inferior Sex by Jacqueline E. Lawton, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. The Inferior Sex runs at Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater from March 16 through April 16, 2023.
share