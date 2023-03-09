KIDZ BOP Announces All-New 2023 Tour, Including A Stop At PPAC On June 27

KIDZ BOP Never Stops in 2023! KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, brings its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 for one show at 7P. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!). Public tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 10, 10A at PPACRI.org,

by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and at the PPAC Box Office window

(220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903).

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. Today's tour announcement coincides with the release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof" and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001.

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM - KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history-The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand-have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com.