Judith Lynn Stillman's WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS IN MUSIC Film Premiere & Concert to Take Place at Sapinsley Hall

Judith Lynn Stillman's Women Trailblazers in Music takes us on a journey with tunes and tales by - and about - pioneering women composers who were all but expunged from history.a??The film, premiering at Rhode Island College and commissioned by Artists & Activists Productions and FirstWorks, features stories rarely heard and music not often played.

Twenty-five celebrated performersa??appear in the film, a creation of award-winning pianist and composer, Judith Lynn Stillman, who serves as filmmaker, pianist, writer, and artistic director. Actor Becky Bass plays the role of Florence Price, the first Black woman composer to have her music played by a major symphony orchestra.a??Other notable cast members includea??Jeanine Kane of the Gamm Theatre,a??Emmy award-winning actor Kate Burton,a??cellist Aristides Rivas, sopranos Michelle Esposito and Mia Douglas, and Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Concertmaster Charles Dimmick.

"These extraordinary women composers have been marginalized, repressed, and shamefully neglected, but should be household names. Our objective in creating Women Trailblazers in Music is to redress this historic imbalance," said Stillman.

The film premiere will take place at Sapinsley Hall in the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College on Thursday, November 4th at 7:30 PM. A brief live concert showcasing additional music composed by women and including performers from the film will follow the screening. For more information: https://judithlynnstillman.com/women-trailblazers/

Stillman, Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence, was named Honored Artist of The American Prize as both pianist and composer, and her iconic duet recording with Wynton Marsalis was on the Top Ten of the Billboard charts. Stillman holds Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees from Juilliard, and netted top prizes for her work created during the COVID-19 lockdown. The quarantine opera she composed starred renowned Metropolitan Opera baritone Will Liverman and won first prize in the OperaVision International Competition. Stillman also won a Humanitarian Award from the World Peace and Tolerance Institute, Cannes.

TO RESERVE TICKETS CLICK HERE: FREE for the first 132 patrons. (Nominal ticket handling fees apply.) Limited seating. Registration required.