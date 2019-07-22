Holiday Pops & HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Tickets Go On Sale At PPAC July 25

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is combating the recent heat and humidity in Rhode Island with "Christmas in July"!

Tickets to the 2019 Holiday Pops Tour: Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra with Keith Lockhart, conductor (Saturday, November 30 at 8P) and Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (December 17 - 22) will go on sale Thursday, July 25 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at www.ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).

In Providence, the 2019 HOLIDAY POPS TOUR: BOSTON POPS ESPLANADE ORCHESTRA concert is sponsored by The Providence Journal and WPRI CBS 12. DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is part of the 2019/2020 Encore Series; Cox Media is the Encore Series' media sponsor.



Summer Box Office Hours are currently in effect. Summer Box Office Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.



Discounted admission is available for groups of 15 or more. Contact Paul Hiatt at (401) 574-3162 or phiatt@ppacri.org for more information on group sales and to order.

2019 Holiday Pops Tour: Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra.

Keith Lockhart, Conductor

Saturday, November 30 at 8P

Tickets: $58 - $130

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and Conductor Keith Lockhart return to PPAC for their sparkling and beloved Holiday Pops concert, as part of their 2019 Holiday Pops Tour. Capturing the magic of the Christmas season and the winter charms of New England, the Boston Pops will perform their signature "Sleigh Ride," as well as other holiday classics, and new arrangements of seasonal favorites. They are joined by the Metropolitan Chorale, known as one of Metro Boston's premier choral ensembles. Santa Claus himself will make a guest appearance during the concert's finale followed by the traditional Boston Pops Holiday Sing-a-long to bring this special performance to a close.

DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

December 17 - 22

Tickets: $27 - $77

Part of the Encore Series; Series Media Sponsor: Cox Media Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage! Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," The Grinch discovers that there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.



The Wednesday, December 18, 7P performance of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is BankNewport Family Night! Patrons who purchase a regularly-priced single ticket or subscription will receive a complimentary ticket of equal value for child/teenager up to age 18. Family Night tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis in selected locations. Golden Circle seating is excluded, and standard service fees apply. BankNewport Family Night tickets are only available at the Box Office window or by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). BankNewport is the 2019/2020 sponsor of our Family Night program, along with media sponsors ABC 6 and Coast 93.3.



There will also be a sensory-friendly performance of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL on Saturday, December 21 at 11A. A sensory-friendly performance includes the following modifications: Lower sound and light levels; all strobe lights are removed; House lights are kept at a low level throughout the performance; Standing and movement spaces are available in the theatre for the production's duration, and there will be a designated quiet area with skilled staff from The Autism Project will be available in the Lobby. Open Caption Services will be provided to any hearing-impaired patrons attending the sensory-friendly performance on December 21.



Our sensory-friendly programming is presented in partnership with The Autism Project. Special thanks goes to to TDF's National Autism-Friendly Performance training program for serving as an advisor, tdf.org/autism.





