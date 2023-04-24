Geena Davis to Come to The VETS Following BEETLEJUICE Screening

On October 15, 2023 The VETS in Providence will welcome Geena Davis, Academy Award-winning actress and star of the iconic film, Beetlejuice. The evening will feature a special screening of the beloved movie, followed by a live conversation and audience Q&A with Geena Davis, who portrayed the character of Barbara Maitland in the film. Tickets are on sale tomorrow online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787).

During the conversation, Geena Davis will share her personal experiences and insights from working on the set of Beetlejuice, discussing everything from her favorite moments to behind-the-scenes stories. She will also discuss her broader career in Hollywood, including her advocacy work for gender equality and diversity in the entertainment industry.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include an autographed poster, a reading from Geena Davis' memoir, Dying of Politeness, and the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Ms. Davis, where VIPs can ask their own questions and engage in a lively discussion. This is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with a Hollywood legend, and to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of the most beloved movies of all time.

Whether you're a die-hard Beetlejuice fan or simply love the magic of the movies, this is an event you won't want to miss. So come join us for an unforgettable evening with Geena Davis and experience the magic of Beetlejuice like never before.

About Geena Davis

Academy Award winner Geena Davis is one of Hollywood's most respected actors, appearing in several roles that became cultural landmarks.

Davis received her first Academy Award, for Best Supporting Actress, for her role as the offbeat dog trainer Muriel Pritchett in Lawrence Kasdan's The Accidental Tourist. She was again nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her performance in Ridley Scott's Thelma & Louise, in which she co-starred with Susan Sarandon.

In 2019 Davis was honored with a second Oscar, this time the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, in recognition of the work Davis has done over the decades to achieve gender parity onscreen in film and television.

Earning the 2006 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama, Davis broke ground in her portrayal of the first female President of the United States in ABC's hit show Commander in Chief.

Davis made her feature film debut starring opposite Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie. She went on to star in such films as The Fly, Beetlejuice, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Stuart Little, and A League of Their Own.

Few have achieved such remarkable success in as many different fields as Davis has: she is not only an Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor, but a world-class athlete (at one time the nation's 13th-ranked archer), a member of the genius society Mensa, and is now recognized for her tireless advocacy of women and girls nearly as much as for her acting accomplishments. She is the Founder and Chair of the non-profit Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which engages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentage of female characters - and reduce gender stereotyping - in media made for children 11 and under.

Davis is an Executive Producer on the Gracie Award winning feature film This Changes Everything and Emmy nominated, People's Choice and Gracie Award winning television show Mission Unstoppable on CBS.

Davis holds honorary degrees from Boston University, Bates College and New England College.