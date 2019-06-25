Gavin Lee, Telly Leung, and More Come to Theatre By The Sea For Monday Concerts And Events Series

Theatre By The Sea (TBTS) owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the return of an all-new edition of A Broadway Celebration created exclusively for our audience. Producer and host, New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis returns with five of Broadway's finest vocalists, who will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway. The concert will allow the performers to display their great talents and versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and conduct an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. Scheduled performers are two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Broadway Musical, Les Misérables), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, In Transit, Godspell, Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song, RENT), Drama Desk Award nominee Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess), Wade Preston (Movin' Out), and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King). Musical Director/Accompanist will once again be Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon).

Last's year's concert was sold out so don't miss this chance to experience what is certain to be a "can't miss" event for musical theatre lovers of all ages.

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining in the casual, contemporary and creative atmosphere of Bistro by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

A Broadway Celebration will be presented on Monday, July 8 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $52 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon - 5:00 pm and performance days until curtain, online 24-hours-a-day at theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (866) 811-4111 or (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 86 years of summer theatre at its best!





