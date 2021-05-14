FringePVD Extends To Two Weeks

The Wilbury Theatre Group has announced that this year's FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival will be extended to two weeks: July 18 - 31, 2021. Founded in 2014 by The Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by The Wilbury Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FRINGEPVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.

This year's FringePVD will feature more than 30 in-person performances and 27 online performances at ten venues and a mobile flatbed stage. Venues include multiple sites on WaterFire Art Center's Campus, as well as performance spaces at the Steelyard, the new Farm Fresh building on Valley Street, and businesses along the Greenway.

FringePVD will continue its community focus with multiple free events including an all-day Family Fringe Day and live performances of Capture the Block, a community-centered storytelling piece developed by journalist Ana Gonzalez with support from the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities' Culture is Key initiative. Capture the Block showcases stories from Providence locals about the ways COVID has impacted their lives.

Artists participating in FringePVD this year will be announced in June, and tickets for all performances will go on sale July 1. For additional details and all the up-to-date information regarding the festival, visit FRINGEPVD.org

"We've discussed extending the Fringe Festival to two weeks and creating even more space for performing artists in the festival many times in the past," said Josh Short, Artistic Director of The Wilbury Group, "and this year seemed like the perfect opportunity to do so. The additional week of programming gives us the space to ensure that the performing artists and our audiences have a safe and enjoyable experience, while offering more opportunities to see the wide variety of performances we have this year, both in-person and online."

FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival is produced by The Wilbury Theatre Group and presented in collaboration with WaterFire Providence. Their year-round staff and creative teams serve in official capacities for the Festival alongside part time Fringe-only staff, volunteers, and collaborators. Founded in 2010, The Wilbury Theatre Group's goal has been to offer audiences from throughout New England affordable access to cutting-edge theatre. Through the development of our Main Series season, outreach and education programs, new work development programs (a.k.a. Studio W), and the Providence Fringe Festival, they are proud to bring these professional theatre productions to a diverse and ever-evolving community.

Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities for FringePVD can contact Renee Bessette at renee@thewilburygroup.org.