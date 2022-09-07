Festival Ballet Providence to Hold Open Auditions for Children's Roles in THE NUTCRACKER

Festival Ballet Providence will hold an open call for children's roles for the Company's smash hit production of The Nutcracker. The auditions will take place Sept 18 and 25, 2022 (see schedule for specific age/experience levels) at FBP's studios in Providence, 825 Hope Street. Highly coveted roles are available for children ages 7 through 18 with varying levels of experience.

The fresh new production of The Nutcracker, which premiered at The Vets in 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, returns to the stage Dec. 16-24, 2022, for twelve spectacular performances. With original choreography by Yury Yanowsky, the production has been hailed by critics as an instant classic. Motif Magazine said, "It's refreshing to see a show that can be readily appreciated and enjoyed by adults and children of any age. Light and bright, Festival Ballet's Nutcracker is filled with youth and hope, a timeless tale made more fitting for our time."

More than 100 cast members are being sought to fill a wide range of roles, including Snow Fairies, Angels, Mice and Rats, Soldiers and Cavalry, Polichinelles, Party Children, Sheep. The lead role of Clara, the Nutcracker's main protagonist and an inspiration to audiences for generations, will be cast from the pool of auditioners. Rehearsals will be held primarily on weekends throughout the fall, with increasing commitments during tech and performance weeks.

Auditions are organized by age and experience level and pre-registration is required. Visit https://festivalballetprovidence.org/2022-2023-season/the-nutcracker/nutcracker-childrens-cast-auditions/ for more information or to pre-register.

Nutcracker Children's Cast Auditions

Sept. 18 & 25, 2022 - (see below for specific times)

FBP Studios (825 Hope St., Providence RI 02906)

Performance Dates: Dec. 16-24 (subject to change!)

Audition Fee: $25

Pre-Registration required. Preregistration closes 24 hours before scheduled audition time.

Sept. 18, 2022 - 12:00-1:30pm

Girls 7-10 years old

Sept. 18, 2022 - 2:00pm-3:30pm

Girls 11+ years old AND 2+ years of dance experience and/or Acro experience.

(Callbacks for this group on Sept. 25)

Sept 25, 2022 - 12:00pm-2:30pm

Girls 13+ years old AND 4+ years of dance experience

AND

All Boys

AND

Callbacks from Sept. 18

Sept. 25, 2022 - 2:30-3:00pm

Clara/Fritz Callbacks