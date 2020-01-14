Festival Ballet Providence Hosts Talk By Noted Historian About Dancer And Choreographer Martha Graham

Although modern dancer Martha Graham claimed, "I am not political," she and her company performed at the behest of the State Department on five continents during the administrations of eight U.S. presidents.

From a White House performance for the Roosevelts in 1937, to a planned tour under George H.W. Bush to Eastern Europe in November 1989, noted scholar Dr. Victoria Phillips, Ph.D. connects readers to the depths to which Graham and her company infiltrated the American propaganda machine. Join Phillips in conversation as she discusses her new Book - Martha Graham's Cold War: The Dance of American Diplomacy.

Dr, Victoria Phillips is a Lecturer in History at the European Institute and Department of History, Associated Faculty at the Harriman Institute, director of the Cold War Archival Research project (CWAR), and Visiting Fellow in the Department of International History at the London School of Economics. She specializes in cold war history and cultural diplomacy. Her articles have appeared in such varied publications as the New York Times, American Communist History, Dance Chronicle, Ballet News, and Dance Research Journal.

For more information and registration visit: https://www.victoria-phillips.global/events-1/festival-ballet-providence

This event follows a Martha Graham technique master class by Ruka White (advance registration required, info below) https://festivalballetprovidence.org/school/2019-2020-master-class-series/





