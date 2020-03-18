Events At The Vets Postponed And Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Due to recent State of Emergency Declarations in Providence and recommendations by the RI Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control, multiple upcoming events at The VETS have been postponed or cancelled. The VETS will continue to monitor and implement health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and RI Department of Health.

Stay informed with updated information regarding The VETS' events by visiting TheVetsRI.com or The VETS' Facebook Facebook.com/TheVetsRI.

The VETS is currently working to reschedule events for later dates. Below is a current list of events that have been postponed or cancelled.

Nate Bargatze: Good Problem to Have - April 1; Rescheduled to Sunday, June 21.

RI Philharmonic presents Beethoven Symphony No. 8 - April 4; Rescheduled TBD.

Brian Regan - April 5; Rescheduled to Saturday, June 27.

The Wailin' Jennys - April 10; Cancelled.

Lake Street Dive: Lounge Around Sounds Tour - April 11; Rescheduled to Fall 2020 TBD.

Black Violin: Impossible Tour - April 15; Rescheduled to Tuesday, December 15.

Festival Ballet Providence presents The Sleeping Beauty - May 8-10; Cancelled.

For postponed events with confirmed new dates, ticket holders will be able to use their existing tickets for the new date. No action is required. If ticket holders are unable to attend the new date, they may contact the box office for a refund. RI Philharmonic patrons should contact the RI Philharmonic Box Office at 401.248.7000.

For cancelled events, refunds will be applied automatically at all points of sale. No action is required. Please allow time for charges to appear on credit card statements. If ticket holders purchased with cash or have any questions, they may contact the box office.



The VETS Box Office number is 401.421.2787. Due to exceptionally high call volumes, please understand wait times will be longer than usual. The VETS is not responsible for refund practices by secondary ticket providers.



RI Philharmonic patrons should contact the RI Philharmonic Box Office at 401.248.7000.



Festival Ballet Providence season ticket holders should contact Festival Ballet Providence at 401.353.1129.



The VETS takes the health of our guests and staff very seriously. The VETS continues to monitor and implement health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and RI Department of Health.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You