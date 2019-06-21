Epic Theatre Company Spins CHARLOTTE'S WEB This Summer

Jun. 21, 2019  

Epic Theatre Company kicks off its 2019 Summer Season with E.B. White's "Charlotte's Web." The classic story of friendship and kindness is brought to life in a brand new adaptation and presented Epic's intimate blackbox theater.

"Charlotte's Web is one of my all-time favorite childhood books," says Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli. "It's got such surprising depth and the language of it is lyrical. There's a really perfect balance there between humor and sadness that I think people of all ages can identify with when they watch it."

It's the story of Wilbur, a good-natured pig, who loves eating, enjoying his life on the farm, and talk to his best friend Charlotte, a spider. When Wilbur's life is threatened, Charlotte comes up with a plan to save her friend. The unlikely bond the two form will teach everyone around them about the fragility of life and the strength of compassion.

"We're excited to approach this story in our own unique fashion," says Broccoli, "We're known for our summer seasons, and we're all so ready to explore a different kind of story--one that every kind of audience member can enjoy."

"Charlotte's Web" runs for three weekends on Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, beginning July 12th and going until July 27th. All performances will be at 50 Rolfe Square in Cranston, RI at the Artists' Exchange, home to Epic Theatre Company.

To purchase tickets go to: https://www.artists-exchange.org/events



