Epic Theatre Company Pauses Programming Amid Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Artistic Director

GoLocalProv has reported that sexual assault allegations are being made against Epic Theatre Company's artistic director Kevin Broccoli. After investigating the claims, Epic Theatre Executive Director Megan Ruggiero, along with staff members Angelique Dina and Lauren Pothier, have all resigned.

Broccoli is currently remaining in his position in order to address the claims.

Broccoli revealed in a statement: "As of now, Epic is essentially frozen. All future projects, even one-off events, are not moving forward... The goal right now is to give anyone who has been made to feel that Epic was an unsafe space the assurance that it will not be business as usual while this is handled. Megan, Lauren, and Angelique have made the decision to resign, and I thank them for dealing with this with the utmost grace and integrity."

His statement continued, "While I do not know who the person is that has spoken to the staff, I do know that over the years, I have absolutely made mistakes in regards to starting inappropriate relationships with other people I had working relationships with, and as an Artistic Director, I should have known better,"

Read the full story HERE.