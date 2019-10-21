Epic Theatre Company Hosts World Premiere of PAINT

This November, Epic Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of Paint written by Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli (American Drag, Marshall), co-directed by Broccoli and Lauren Katherine Pothier, and featuring a powerhouse cast of actresses. The play spans hundreds of thousands of years as it looks at one artist over the course of human history simply trying to paint.

"This play has had a really long and winding road to the stage," says Broccoli, "It was written for the incredible Steph Rodger, who has delivered amazing performances in plays like The Revolutionists, The Little Foxes, and 3C. I'm so excited to showcase her versatility and depth of feeling, while still putting it in the context of an ensemble piece. We've lined up a truly remarkable cast of talent for this play, and it's been so gratifying to shape this brand new work alongside them."

Paint begins in the prehistoric era only to ricochet through time as B (Steph Rodger), finds herself reinvented throughout time with the same goal: To paint a portrait of her mother. What seems like a simple artistic objective becomes a wild and moving journey that looks at what we want, how we get it, and who we become while we try.

"It might seem like an eye-roll moment to have a theater put on a show about artists," says Broccoli, "But this is really a show that demonstrates how the artistic experience is the human experience. How we express ourselves creatively is usually just another way we as people try to bridge the disconnect between who we are and who we'd like to be. If you're an artist, I think you'll really appreciate the show, but if you're not, I think we can convince you that you might be wrong about that."

Paint runs November 8th - 23rd at the Artists' Exchange located at 50 Rolfe Square in Cranston, Rhode Island. Tickets are $10 - $20 and can be purchased by going to www.artists-exchange.org/events





