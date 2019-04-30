Enjoy A FAIRY TEA PARTY With Contemporary Theater Company

The Contemporary Theater Company is celebrating spring with its annual Fairy Tea Party on Sunday, May 26 at 2 pm at the Kinney Azalea Gardens!

"The Fairy Tea Party is a fun and beautiful event every year," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "People come with friends, their kids, and family for a relaxing afternoon of tea and treats. Everyone is welcome!"

The Azalea Gardens are in full bloom for only a few weeks, and this time of year is perfect for experiencing the gorgeous gardens tucked away in Kingston.

Kids will love the theater's fairies dressed in wings and tutus who lead the kids around the garden on an adventure, while adults will love the chance to unwind among the flowers.

Tickets for the Fairy Tea Party are $20 for adults, $15 for children. All tickets are available at contemporarytheatercompany.com/box-office or by calling the Box Office at 410-218-0282. Kinney Azalea Gardens, 2391 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI 02881





