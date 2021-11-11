EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins to Reopen Burbage Theatre Co

After closing for nearly 18 months, Burbage Theatre Co reopens for Season 10 with live performances and the Rhode Island Premiere of Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Logan Serabian.

Based on the 15th century morality play Everyman, Everybody delves into the biggest questions about life, death, and the human condition. No two performances of this production will be alike. Each night, the cast will be randomly assigned their roles by lottery, with 120 unique combinations possible.

Everybody runs from November 11 through December 5 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.

Artistic Director Jeff Church is thrilled to be returning to live theatre with Everybody:

"MacArthur fellow Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is my favorite playwright right now. His work taps into those things that we all feel, but maybe don't often put to words - the circumstances of his plays and his deft bending of theatrical convention hit us all where we feel it, no matter how off the beaten path he treads. His fresh and irreverent take is expertly applied to the 15th century's Everyman, a 'morality play. It is a crisp and often hysterical modern lens and vernacular through which we can collectively examine the ultimate existential question and reckon with Death.

And speaking of bending convention, the ensemble of this production plays all of the roles, each night their present roles being selected by lottery, in the words of the man himself, 'in an attempt to more closely thematize the randomness of death while also destabilizing your preconceived notions about identity, et cetera, et cetera, blah, blah, blah." This means that no matter how many times you see their production, you are unlikely to see the same show twice.

Irreverence and Burbage have always gone hand and hand, and we're thrilled to finally bring Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins into the building."

Burbage Theatre Co's production of Everybody begins previews on November 11 and closes on December 5 after 13 performances.

Critics and members of the Press are Invited to join us on our

Pay-What-You-Can Performance (Saturday November 13 at 8pm) or on their Preview Matinee (Sunday November 14 at 2pm).

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

EVERYBODY

by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

directed by Logan Serabian

ENSEMBLE

Tabi Baez-Broadway

Michael Greene

James Lucey

Jessica March

Peggy Melozzi

Mary Mullane

Vey Taylor

Michael Thibeault

Zoe Pepin

Brian Kozak

a??PRODUCTION CREW

Stage Manager, Katie Westgate

Assistant Directors, Madison Cook-Hines and Helena Tafuri

Production Assistant, Ava Mascena

Assistant Stage Manager, Isaiah Gamboa

Production Management, Brittany Costello

Set Design/Technical Director, Andrew Iacovelli

Costume Coordination/Sound Design, Jeff Church

EVERYBODY CALENDAR OF PERFORMANCES

Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Performance Dates:

Thursday, November 11 at 8pm Preview

Friday, November 12 at 8pm Preview

Saturday, November 13 at 8pm PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN Press Preview

Sunday, November 14 at 2pm PRESS Preview

Friday, November 19 at 8pm OPENING NIGHT

Saturday, November 20 at 8pm

Sunday, November 21 at 2pm

Friday, November 26 at 8pm

Saturday, November 27 at 8pm

Sunday, November 28 at 2pm

Friday, December 3 at 8pm

Saturday, December 4 at 8pm

Sunday, December 5 at 2pm

COVID-19 POLICY -

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Burbage has implemented a mandatory COVID policy for their patrons

until further notice.

To attend performances, you must:

a??

Wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status

Show proof of full vaccination ORa?? a??show proof of a negative COVID-19 test

Masks

All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue

(unless actively eating or drinking).

TESTING AND VACCINATION

All patrons attending in-person indoor events must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test

taken in the prior 6-hours.

a??

Nothing is more important than your health and safety. They apologize for these inconvenient measures, but with your help, they can get back to making great theatre once again.