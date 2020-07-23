Dates Announced for the Return Engagement of HAMILTON at the Providence Performing Arts Center

HAMILTON Will Return to the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, November 30 - December 12, 2021

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that HAMILTON will return to the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, November 30 - December 12, 2021. In Providence, HAMILTON will be part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series for the 2021/2022 Season.



Please note - subscription and single ticket information for HAMILTON will be announced at a later date. Subscribers to the 2020/2021 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series will have first opportunity to renew for the 2021/2022 Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series, which features the return engagement of HAMILTON.



HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.



Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R & B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



For information on HAMILTON, visit:

HamiltonMusical.com

Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You