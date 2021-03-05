Dates Announced for FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival

The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence announces the dates for this year's FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival: July 18 - 24, 2021. FRINGEPVD will be accepting artists submissions from March 15 - April 15. Founded in 2014, FRINGEPVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for five nights of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.

FRINGEPVD participants (productions/shows/artists) are selected on non-juried, non-censored basis. After all the applications are in, participating artists are selected randomly by lottery. Performances are then scheduled in an appropriate venue based on schedule requirements, conflicts, and technical needs. All applicants do pay an application fee and, if selected, will also pay a production fee. 100% of all proceeds from ticket sales, goes directly back to the artists. For information and directions on how to apply to become a FRINGEPVD artist, visit FRINGEPVD.org

"After last year's all-virtual Fringe, we are really looking forward to getting back to in-person performances," said The Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "However, last year really opened our eyes to the creative freedom and wide reach of online performance so we are excited to expand on our digital Fringe performances, this year, while also returning to more traditional venues."

Additional information, including venue locations and programming, will be announced at a later date.

FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival is produced by The Wilbury Theatre Group. Their year-round staff and creative teams serve in official capacities for the Festival alongside part time Fringe-only staff, volunteers, and collaborators. Founded in 2010, The Wilbury Theatre Group's goal has been to offer audiences from throughout New England affordable access to cutting-edge theatre. Through the development of our Main Series season, outreach and education programs, new work development programs (a.k.a. Studio W), and the Providence Fringe Festival, they are proud to bring these professional theatre productions to a diverse and ever-evolving community.