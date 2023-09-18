DITKO Comes to the State Theater of Johnstown in October

The performance is October 1, 2023 at 1pm.
As part of Ditko Con presented by Bottle Works Ethnic Art Center, the Daydream Theatre Company in collaboration with Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center and The State Theater of Johnstown have announced Ditko, a stage play celebrating the life and times of late comic book artist Steve Ditko, who is perhaps best known for co-creating Marvel Comics' Spider-Man. Written and directed by Lenny Schwartz.
Ditko is produced by the Daydream Theatre Company. The cast includes Derek Laurendeau, Geoff White, Emily Lamarre, Samantha Acampora, Anne Wareham Bowman, J.P. Cottam, Timothy DeLisle and Lionel LaFleur.
The play is October 1, 2023 at 1pm at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St. Johnstown RI, 15901. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. A special 2 for $15 discount available with code DITKO available at checkout when purchased online.
