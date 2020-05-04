DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Engagement at Providence Performing Arts Center Postponed; New Dates Announced

Due to the ongoing health and financial crises, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)'s engagement of Dear Evan Hansen, originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 through Sunday, May 31, 2020, has been postponed. Dear Evan Hansen will now perform at PPAC NEXT YEAR in 2021 during the 2021/2022 Broadway Season; the NEW performance dates are Tuesday, October 19 through Sunday, October 24, 2021. In Providence, Dear Evan Hansen is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Current ticketholders, which includes Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series subscribers, groups, and single ticket buyers, will be issued new tickets for the October 2021 engagement of Dear Evan Hansen. Please note that the tickets you currently hold for the May 2020 engagement of Dear Evan Hansen correspond to the new October 2021 performance date and time (e.g. a patron who has tickets to the Wednesday, May 27, 2020 evening performance will be issued tickets to the Wednesday, October 20, 2021 evening performance of Dear Evan Hansen). PPAC will notify all ticketholders when their new tickets are issued. Current ticketholders do not need to take any further action if they can attend the new performance dates.

If you would like a refund, please email box_office_questions@ppacri.org

Tickets for the October 2021 engagement of Dear Evan Hansen are on sale now and can be purchased online at ppacri.org or by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson , a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green , who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it "more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever."

The Broadway production celebrated its third anniversary on Broadway in December 2019. In 2018, Dear Evan Hansen commemorated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show's iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. A record-breaking US national tour launched in October 2018 and is currently playing across North America, and a limited engagement ended at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, where it ran through July 21, 2019. The show's second international production opened in the West End on November 19, 2019 at London's Noel Coward Theatre.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.





In addition to winning six 2017 Tony Awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. Dear Evan Hansen is also the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards three years running, and was proclaimed the Best Long-Running Show and the Best Touring Production in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You