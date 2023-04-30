Cotuit Center For The Arts' Announces 2023 Outdoor Programming

This year's programming includes a new Monday Night at the Movies film series, concerts, stand-up comedy, family programming and much more. The 2023 summer season will kick off with a special performance of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters performed by award-winning actors John Weltman and Linda Monchik. This performance will serve as a kick off to the summer season in honor of John Weltman, who's generous donation in partnership with the Massachusetts Cultural Council, funded the new outdoor performance area affectionately, now known as Tangle-Tuit. The season kick-off performance takes place on Saturday, May 20, and will feature a reception in the art gallery prior to the performance when winners of a love letter contest will be revealed. This event is free and open to the public.

"We wanted to provide more variety in our programming this year, so I engaged Jim Gilbert, who was instrumental in launching our Tangletuit inaugural season as well as all our streaming and video technology during and post-covid. In addition to planning an exciting array of concerts, Jim had the idea of introducing a series of popular movies, each with a music industry theme. He also partnered with Boston based John Tobin Presents to produce a mini-series of stand up comedy events we're calling The Comedy Garden at Tangletuit." says David Kuehn, the Center's executive director.

For more information about individual events, please visit our website: ArtsOnTheCape.org.

Details of the season, subject to change, Include:



Concerts:

Friday and Saturday, June 16 & 17: LOVE LIVE LOCAL presents a concert kick-off weekend featuring local favorites Sundog Organ Trio (June 16) and Schuyler Grant (June 17)

Thursday, June 22: Cla da Bossa Nova

Friday, June 23: Panorama - A Tribute to the CARS

Wednesday, June 28: Buoys of Summer

Friday, June 30: Session Americana

Saturday, July 1: Sol Y Canto

Sunday, July 2: Bill Janovitz - a tribute to the Rolling Stones

Friday, July 7: Little Star and Codpiece

Saturday, July 8: Dawna Hammers - Back to the Garden, a tribute to Joni Mitchell

Monday, July 10: George Gritzbach

Sunday, July 23 & 30: Cape Symphony & Jazz at Lincoln Center: On the Road

Tuesday, August 15: Kyshona

Tuesday, August 22: Laney Jones

Saturday, September 9: Hey, Blondie!

Saturday, September 16: Blues, Brews and BBQ



Monday Night at the Movies:

Monday, August 7: High Fidelity

Monday, August 14: The Commitments

Monday, August 21: Frank

Monday, August 28: Almost Famous



The Comedy Garden at Tangletuit:

Saturday, June 24: Jimmy Cash & Harrison Stebbins

Thursday, June 29: Jay Larson

Wednesday, July 5: Kelly Macfarland & Sean Sullivan

Thursday, July 6: Tony V & Will Noonan

Sunday, July 9: Corey Rodrigues

Sunday, July 16: Christine Hurley & Brian Glowacki

Sunday, August 13: Drew Dunn

Sunday, August 20: Punkie Johnson

Sunday, August 27: Aaron Weber

Special Events:

Saturday, May 20: Love Letters with John Weltman and Linda Monchik

Saturday, June 24: Ukulele Fest

Sunday, June 25: Cape Cod CAN Page to Stage

Thursday, July 27: Robert Clarke: Boston Magician Juggler

To be scheduled: Daytime family entertainment.

All events in the schedule are subject to change. In the event of inclement weather, a performance will be rescheduled if possible at a future date. Audience members are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor weather on Cape Cod. Cotuit Center for the Arts is at 4404 Route 28 in Cotuit. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 508-428-0669, or visit artsonthecape.org.

Summer at TangleTuit, the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion

Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Route 28, Cotuit

Summer, 2023