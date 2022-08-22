Celebrate Batman Day at RISE with BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT, Straight From San Diego Comic-Con!

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, in collaboration with Daydream Theater, is thrilled to present the Rhode Island premiere of BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT, which debuted this year at San Diego Comic-Con.



The play, written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, will run from September 22 through October 1 at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket, RI 02895. All performance will start at 8 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.ristage.org. This run is planned to dovetail with Batman Day, September 17, 2022.



BILL FINGER: RISE OF THE BAT takes a deep dive into the life of Bill Finger, the co-creator of Batman (with Bob Kane) who never received due credit until 2015. Journey with Bill from the inception of Batman to his passing away nearly penniless in 1974, to finally receiving his posthumous co-creator credit in 2015.



This production enjoyed a spectacular debut at Comic-Con, accompanied by a panel that also featured Bill Finger's granddaughter Athena Finger.



Following the Rhode Island run at RISE, Schwartz will be taking the show to New York City for a one-weekend engagement at the Chain Theater.