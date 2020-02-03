Brown/Trinity Rep Will Bring MARIE ANTOINETTE to the Stage

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program presents Marie Antoinette, by David Adjmi, directed by Josiah Davis '20. Performances run February 27 through March 8 at the Pell Chafee Performance Center, 87 Empire St., in Providence. General admission is $15 with a discounted price of $10 for seniors and $7 for students. Tickets are on sale now at Trinity Rep's box office, by phone (401) 351-4242, or online at www.TrinityRep.com/marieantoinette.

ABOUT THE PLAY

A lot happened before Marie Antoinette lost her head. Born to be a queen, she revels in pomp and circumstance to the point of absurdity, even as dissent and violence reach the gates of Versailles. As popular opinion turns against her and rumors spread, Marie is forced to reckon with what it means to be in power and her responsibility for the suffering of the working class. This darkly funny and brutally honest Marie Antoinette asks who gets a slice of cake - and who goes hungry.

Director Josiah Davis said of the show: "Some may say ignorance is bliss. But looking at Marie Antoinette, ignorance is death. We are living in a time of fire. A time when our core beliefs and values are constantly being put to the test under a microscope. This year specifically, it is pivotal that we keep thinking about who is fit to hold positions of power. Where that power comes from. God. Bloodlines. The People. What do we do when the scales are out of balance? We must learn from our history or it will inevitably repeat itself."

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Josiah Davis is a Los Angeles-based director, choreographer, and actor from Dallas, TX, who is currently in his final year of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program in directing. This production is his thesis project. Josiah's work melds expressive movement, live music, emerging technology, and ancestral ritual to create a total experience. He is a graduate from the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television and is the Associate Artistic Director of On The Verge Repertory Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. He also does work in projection, video editing, sound, and lighting design. His directing credits include: Outcry by Thais Francis, Sweet Child by Roxie Perkins, From White Plains by Michael Perlman, Trouble In Kind by Caridad Svich. At Brown/Trinity, he has directed Venus by Suzan-Lori Parks, Mirage by Kyla Searle, Mary Got Hers by Emma Horwitz, Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, and How We Got On by Idris Goodwin. He has Assistant Directed under William Friedkin, John Rando, Tyne Rafaeli, Oliver Butler and Rainn Wilson. He works in production at The Geffen Playhouse, the Walt Disney Concert Hall REDCAT Theatre, The Los Angeles Theatre Center, and Steppenwolf West.

Davis will be working alongside Zoë Hurwitz (scenic design), Andrew Jean (costume design), Christina Watanabe (lighting design), and Michael Costagliola (sound design).

The cast of this production features third year students from the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program in acting: Lindsey Steinert as Marie Antoinette, Anwar Ali as Mr. Sauce, Kalyne Coleman as Mrs. Sauce, Jack Dryden as Joseph, Caitlin Duffy as Yolande De Polignac, Danielle Dorfman as a Royalist, Ricardy Fabre as Guard, Henry Hetz as Axel Fersen, Cloteal L. Horne as Therese De Lamballe, Ian Kramer as Louis XVI, Michael Rosas as A Sheep, Haley Schwartz as The Dauphin, and Nick Vicinanzo as Guard.

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs provide a three-year professional training program for eighteen students under the auspices of an Ivy League university and Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater company. Brown University's Department of Theater and Performance Studies is internationally recognized for the quality of its faculty and instruction. Trinity Rep, with its deep tradition of resident artists, provides powerful artistic assets and creates a firm foundation for a new generation of theater artists.

DETAILS AT-A-GLANCE

Marie Antoinette

By David Adjmi

February 27 - March 8, 2019

Director: Josiah Davis (Brown/Trinity Rep '20)

Assistant Directors Shanel LaShay Smith

Scenic Designer Zoë Hurwitz

Costume Designer Andrew Jean

Lighting Designer Christina Watanabe

Sound Designer Michael Costagliola

Production Stage Manager Jordyn Smith

Cast:

Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Class of 2020 Actors:

Anwar Ali

Kalyne Coleman

Jack Dryden

Caitlin Duffy

Danielle Dorfman

Ricardy Fabre

Henry Hetz

Cloteal L. Horne

Ian Kramer

Michael Rosas

Haley Schwartz

Lindsey Steinert

Nick Vicinanzo

Performances:

Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm

Friday, February 28 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 29 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 pm

Friday, March 6 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 pm

Website: www.TrinityRep.com/marieantoinette

Box Office: (401) 351-4242; 201 Washington Street, Providence, RI 02903





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You