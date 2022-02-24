Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs Present FOUR IN REP

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present Four in Rep, four plays featuring Brown/Trinity Rep MFA students. From March 3 - 10, Constellations by Nick Payne, directed by Carol Ann Tan, and Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by JaMario Stills, will play in rep.

After those two productions close, two new shows will play in rep from March 15 - 22: Angels in America: Part One: Millenium Approaches by Tony Kushner, directed by S. Andrew Watring, and Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties by Jen Silverman, directed by Molly Houlahan.

"Our Four in Rep offerings this spring mark the return of live performance to Brown/Trinity's Pell Chafee Performance Center space for our second and third-year actors and directors, and we couldn't be more excited to gather with our audiences," Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs Director Angela Brazil said. "Our MFA actors and directors are holding these stories with ferocity and care, curiosity and laughter and love. I'm moved by these stories and even more so by the artists that have crafted them- and am so proud that the fine, detailed work they've done allows each play in the series to speak to us boldly, in its own voice. I can't wait to see you at the theater."

All performances will take place in rep at the Pell Chafee Performance Center on 87 Empire Street in Providence. Tickets are on sale now at Trinity Rep's box office, by phone (401) 351-4242, or online at trinityrep.com/mfashows.

CONSTELLATIONS

There are multiple universes running parallel in which every sort of outcome is possible...including the ways Marianne and Roland's relationship can go. They may meet and never see each other again, or they may meet and fall in love. He might break her heart, or maybe she'll break his. They could stay together forever, or lose each other tragically early. By mining the infinite possibilities of one relationship, Constellations explores whether heartbreak and hope can exist in the same universe.

Performance dates for Constellations are March 3, 6, 7, and 9 at 7:30 pm and March 5 at 2:00 pm. Directed by third-year directing student Carol Ann Tann, Constellations features acting students Liam MacDougall and Rebecca-Anne Whittaker. Visit trinityrep.com/constellations to learn more and buy tickets.

EVERYBODY

A modern version of the 15th-century morality play, Everyman, Everybody presents the journey we will all take one day: death. Our main character Everybody, is told they are going to die and are given a chance to convince someone to accompany them. Frantically searching for someone to join them in death, Everybody speaks to virtues like Friendship, Kinship, and other ideations that held meaning in life. Daring and darkly comedic, Everybody asks what we leave behind when we die, and if we are truly alone in life and death.

Performances dates for Everybody are March 4, 5, 8, and 10 at 7:30 pm and March 6 at 2:00 pm. Directed by third-year directing student JaMario Stills, Everybody features acting students Madeleine Barker, Aizhaneya Carter, Luis Rivera Figueroa, Sophie Zmorrod Laruelle, Tobias Wilson, and JaQuan Jones. Visit trinityrep.com/everybody to learn more and buy tickets.

ANGELS IN AMERICA: PART ONE: MILLENIUM APPROACHES

This reimagining of one of the most frequently produced American plays asks: Who is America, and what is America for? Focusing on the intersected lives of those most impacted by the AIDS crisis, Angels in America confronts colonization and spirituality alongside longstanding themes of progress and tradition. A call to arms for making change, this production is a riveting new take on a modern classic.

Performance dates for Angels in America are March 15, 17, 19, and 20 at 7:30 pm and March 20 at 2:00 pm. Directed by second-year directing student S. Andrew Watring, Angels in America features acting students Ross Barron, Clew, Myka Cue, Michael Hisamoto, David Merten, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, and Kai ThomaniTshikosi. Visit trinityrep.com/angels to learn more and buy tickets.

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES

Betty is lonely; Betty is rich; Betty's busy working on her truck; Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts of herself she's never examined. Five people, all named Betty, collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the "thea-tah." Investigating why we do "thea-tah" at all, this chaotic comedy centers all-consuming self-realization and the extreme tenderness of the queer and rageful heart.

Performance dates for Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties are March 16, 18, 20, and 22 at 7:30 pm and March 19 at 2:00 pm. Directed by second-year directing student Molly Houlahan, Collective Rage features acting students Claire Koenig, Fiona Marie Maguire, Gabby Momah, and Madeleine Russell alongside guest actor Tsebiyah Mishael. Visit trinityrep.com/rage to learn more and buy tickets.