Brand New Production of THE NUTCRACKER to be Presented by Festival Ballet Providence

Festival Ballet Providence has announced a brand-new version of its annual production of The Nutcracker, featuring new sets, costumes and choreography. The ballet will be performed for the first time at Veterans Memorial Auditorium ("The Vets"), signaling a monumental next chapter in the Company's 44-year history. This year, FBP will offer twice as many performances as in years past, giving audiences more opportunities to enjoy the show-one that has delighted generations of audiences since 1978.

"The Vets is such a unique and special theater with incredible sightlines and acoustics, providing the best way to experience the art of ballet" said FBP Director Kathleen Breen Combes, continuing, "It's the perfect venue for us to bring this dazzling new production to the stage as we invite audiences to return to the holiday traditions they know and love.?"

The new production will feature a reimagined story and choreography by Yury Yanowsky, FBP's Artistic Curator. "The new choreography is going to bring a fresh perspective, one that reflects ballet as it continues to evolve," said Yanowsky. "This work is being created right here in Providence for our company of twenty-four resident dancers and gives us a real sense of ownership and pride in what we are doing."

The spectacular new sets and costumes include a gigantic Christmas Tree that grows to thirty-eight feet tall and a brand-new Nutcracker character designed by Providence's iconic Big Nazo Labs, Breen Combes added, "This new production offers something for audiences of all ages."

"The Nutcracker is a story driven by boundless childlike optimism and we are so excited that this production features new and delightful roles for children," said Marissa Parmenter Director of Dance Education. "I know that parents and children alike will be thrilled to see these young dancers beaming on the stage come December."

"I'm so grateful that we have this opportunity to bring this tradition to life in a new way this year," said Kathleen Breen Combes. "I'm most excited for what this means for the creative economy, bringing our Company of professional dancers, plus production crew and staff, back to work after such a difficult year. This show always has a ripple effect of economic activity, and we expect that to be especially true this year."

The Company will continue to offer two school time performances called Discover Dance for local school groups with heavily subsidized and free tickets for qualifying groups.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at the Vets/PPAC Box Office, by phone at 401-421-ARTS, or online at the thevetsri.com

Auditions for children's roles will be held at FBP's Hope Street studios September 12, 2021. Pre-Registration is required.