Blackstone River Theatre Presents Virtual Concert With Matthew Byrne

The concert takes place on November 22, at 7 p.m.

Blackstone River Theatre will present award-winning traditional singer and guitarist Matthew Byrne for a special Youtube live-streamed performance on November 22, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through Matthew's website at https://www.matthewbyrne.net/livestreams/nov22 . Ticket-holders will receive an exclusive link to the live stream. ($20 CAD equals $15 U.S.)

This show is part of a very unique digital "tour" that Matthew is doing through the last week of November where he'll be performing for audiences from California to the UK. Blackstone River Theatre will be his only New England-sponsored concert and we are very excited to once again present him to the Blackstone River Theatre audience ... and beyond! To make the show as personal as we can, I'm encouraging audiences to send requests and questions for Matthew ahead of time, to russell@riverfolk.org to make this performance as unique and interactive as possible.



Matthew Byrne was born into a family of Newfoundland music makers and his repertoire is heavily influenced by his unique musical lineage. This tradition thrives on the song - the weaving of a great story with a beautiful melody - and Byrne's music reminds us how satisfying traditional songs can be when stripped down to these basic elements. Since bursting on to the trad scene in 2010 with his debut recording, "Ballads," Matthew has swiftly earned his place as one of Canada's most authentic and vital traditional voices, backed by his masterful guitar playing. Storytelling through song is a fundamental duty of traditional music. Matthew's latest recording, "Horizon Lines" is a collection of traditional material from both sides of the Atlantic; the CD won "Traditional Recording of the Year" at the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Awards. Having received this distinction for a second time, Matthew Byrne continues to establish himself as one of today's most authentic and vital traditional voices.

