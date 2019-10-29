BTW Presents EURYDICE

One of the most famous tragic love stories of all time, that of Orpheus and Eurydice, is the inspiration for Sarah Ruhl's beautiful take on the ancient Greek tale, Eurydice. The contemporary play, enters the surreal world of dreams and broaches the topics of love and loss. The Beacon Theatre Workshop has put together an amazing rendition of this potent and moving work of theatre to kick off their season, focusing on mental health: Dreams and Nightmares. The players have pulled out all the stops and Director/Designer Jason Robert LeClair has pressed the limits of what the Beacon Theatre Workshop's Blackbox space can do with the help of Woonsocket native and Technical Director, Christopher Cournoyer.

This production is not to be missed. For anyone who has loved, lost, or both, Eurydice will touch your heart the way only live theatre can. Join us and enter into the dream world of Eurydice this November 14 - 17 at the Beacon Theatre Workshop at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, 320 Main Street, Woonsocket, 3rd floor.

Students from 22 cities and towns across the state will participate in the production, bringing together multiple communities to celebrate theatre arts. Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for students. To purchase tickets, please visit: beacon.booktix.com.

Show Dates : November 14 @ 7:00 PM

November 15 @ 7:00 PM

November 16 @ 7:00 PM

November 17 @ 2:00 PM

Where: Beacon Theatre Workshop

320 Main Street, 3rd Floor

Woonsocket, R.I. 02895

Handicap Accessible





