BOEING BOEING Comes to Newport Playhouse

Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant continues their 2019 Season of comedies with Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti, directed by Daniel Lee White.

This lightning-fast French comedy centers on a bachelor juggling three stewardess girlfriends - until all three ladies land on his doorstep at the same time. Bachelor Bernard (played on alternate dates by Austin Venditelli and Joshua Fogerty) has everything in perfect order in his flat in Paris. With the aid of his housekeeper Berthe (Leslie Zelle), he juggles juggling incoming flight schedules and visits from his three flight attendants fiancees - Gloria (Kathleen Kent), Gabriella (Annette LaBonté) and Gretchen (Genevra Stewart) - and no one is aware of the other's existence. But Bernard's ride gets a bit bumpy when his unsuspecting friend Robert (James R. Walsh) comes to stay, and a new, speedier Boeing jet disrupts his careful planning. Soon all three flight attendants are in the city simultaneously and Bernard must loop his friend Robert into the ruse, which becomes more and more complicated as each lady arrives.

Daniel Lee White is an award-winning director and actor with over 20 years of experience whose directing work can be seen regularly onstage at Newport Playhouse. His credits also include a feature film, numerous plays, short films, commercials, and industrials. He is currently the Theatre Artist in Residence at the Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts and a producer and performer at Bring Your Own Improv-an audience-participation improv comedy show.



Boeing Boeing is now playing through November 17, with evening performances on Friday and Saturdays, with regular Sunday matinees and some weekday performances. Admission for the dinner & show is $52.95, which includes a homemade buffet and post-show cabaret. Show-only admission is $25. Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant is located at 102 Connell Highway, Newport, RI. Tickets are available online at www.newportplayhouse.com or by calling (401) 848-PLAY (7529).





