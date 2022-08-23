Aurea Ensemble Presents Eating Poetry Music and Poetry That Span and Unite Centuries at The 2022 Pawtucket Arts Festival

Aurea Ensemble presents its first concert of the season, Eating Poetry, an immersive performance of music and poetry on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Pawtucket Arts Festival, Veteran's Memorial Amphitheater, 175 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket, RI. Admission is free.

The title, Eating Poetry, refers to two poems in the program that span eight centuries. One is by the 13th century Persian poet, Rumi, and the other by the contemporary American poet, the late Mark Strand. It also symbolizes the absolute essentialness of art, from ancient times and distant cultures to the present, and their great overarching connections.

This project has been full of new discoveries for Aurea. Opening with the words of Enheduanna, a 23rd century BC Sumerian high priestess and the earliest known poet in the world, the performance threads seamlessly through time and space, communing through the ages. The concert will also celebrate the chamber music of Rebecca Clarke, José Elizondo, and Ernst von Dohnanyi, with soaring harmonica improvisations of Chris Turner and readings from Pawtucket's own, Nigel Gore.