Artists' Exchange Brings Annual One Act Play Festival Outdoors

Artists' Exchange has announced the return of its 16th Annual One Act Play Festival running June 24th - 27th. This year, for the first time in festival history, the stage will be set outdoors in the heart of Rolfe Square!

This family-friendly event will have audiences of all ages enjoying quality never-before-seen productions of seven one act plays, all while celebrating the summer season and sunshine.

Thousands of short plays were submitted from all over the country for consideration. They were then reviewed by a panel of actors, directors, and community theatre artists and teachers to choose the best of the best ensuring a summer night the whole family will remember!

"We couldn't be happier to finally be back on the stage, and to once again see our local community in the audience," says Megan Howe, the event's coordinator and Theatre Manager at Artists' Exchange. "We've made every effort to still provide a sense of safety for when we gather together, but I know this is going to be a really fun and enjoyable event for everyone."

This year's lineup includes returning writer, Cranston's own, Tim Lehnert, whose play,The Rental, is a hilarious comedy of an otherwise stressful vacation mishap. Many of our playwrights this year hail from other local New England areas, such as David Beardsley from Boston, MA, who brings to life the end-of-the-world theme through those that may know it best: personified and politicized dinosaurs! Susan Lumenello of Centerville, MA, finds humor in everyday life in the play Pink and Green: a tale of two artists battling for the best spot to paint in a local park. While we celebrate our local talent, we are also thrilled to showcase perspectives from other parts of the country, such as Germaine Shames from Tucson, AZ, who takes on the difficult task of satirizing the confining nature of quarantine in Love in the Time of Covid-19.

Also new this year, Artists' Exchange is excited to share the stage with Massachusetts based Firefly Theatre Company, who will be performing Susan Lumenello's Pink and Green. "Firefly Theatre Company is delighted to be a part of Artists' Exchange's One Act Festival," says Caitlyn Lively, president of Firefly Theatre Company. "Our theatre group formed right before the COVID-19 pandemic, so we have only been able to produce virtual content. We couldn't think of a better way to be introduced to the community in person than by joining Artists' Exchange in bringing live theatre back."

Performances are Thursday, June 24th - Saturday, June 26th at 6pm, and Sunday June 27th at 12pm outdoors under the trees in the lot next to Artists' Exchange and across from Durfee's Hardware. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Or for groups that wish to both save on ticket admission and sit together, take advantage of our new 'pod seating', only $50 for a private 9x9ft section for you and seven guests. Simply grab a blanket, lawn chair and gather family, friends, coworkers, your mailman, ANYONE for your 'pod'-posse, and come enjoy the show!

This event is truly family friendly, as well as handicap accessible. Additional event details, as well as behind the scenes information about casts, directors, and playwrights can all be found on Artists' Exchange's website.

For tickets visit: www.artists-exchange.org/one-act-play-festival.