A Very Special Evening With Vince Gill Coming To The VETS in Providence

One of the most popular singers in country music, Vince Gill, will play The VETS in Providence on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 12. Tickets are $79.50 - $49.50 and can be purchased online at www.TheVetsRI.com, by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787), or in person at The VETS/PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset St. Providence. Box Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm. Saturday 10am - 2pm. The VETS is located at One Avenue of the Arts, Providence. The VETS on-site Box Office is only open on show days. For a full list of The VETS events visit www.TheVetsRI.com.





One of the most popular singers in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with "When I Call Your Name," which won both the Country Music Association's Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy. Gill has won 18 CMA Awards and 21 Grammy Awards. Gill is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Gill has produced albums for The Time Jumpers, LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant and Ashley Monroe and has made guest appearances on more than 1000 albums, including those by Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, George Jones and others.





