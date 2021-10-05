A VENOMOUS COLOR Kicks Off With World Premiere Of Part 1: THE FAIREST at The Wild Project

Thirdwing, a theater company with roots planted in both the live and streaming theater realms, is thrilled to launch its next hybrid onstage and streaming drama, A VENOMOUS COLOR, with the world premiere of A VENOMOUS COLOR Part 1: THE FAIREST, written and directed by Cameron Darwin Bossert.

A VENOMOUS COLOR Part 1: THE FAIREST begins performances Tuesday, October 19 for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 24. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm & 8 pm. Performances are at the Wild Project (195 East 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $25, which includes a three-month Thirdwing streaming membership. Or, sign up for a Thirdwing monthly or yearly membership starting at $4.99, and admission is fully included. For tickets and more information, visit www.thirdwing.info. The running time is 95 minutes with no intermission.



Walt Disney Studios, 1937. The all-women ink and paint department known as "The Nunnery" is in a mad dash to finish Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in time for Christmas, with little sleep and no air conditioning. A talented young artist is given the task of painting hundreds of frames of the original Disney princess, but soon it takes a physical and psychological toll.

"I was interested in the idea that this was the first time people's imaginations were being put into an assembly line. In official interviews from the era, everybody is just thankful to be a part of film history and to have a job during the Depression," explains writer/director Cameron Bossert. "What effect would this assembly line job have on creative people? The women at the studio weren't considered artists, even though they were. They were responsible for keeping the drawings lively and life-like."

A VENOMOUS COLOR Part 1: THE FAIREST is the second live, in-person show for Thirdwing, a theater production company and streaming service that creates original teleplay series in connection with their live shows. Its sequel, A VENOMOUS COLOR Part 2: BURBANK, which where the underpaid women animators of THE FAIREST lead a labor strike, is an episodic teleplay series, filmed at the Wild Project, premiering on Thirdwing's streaming platform on December 5th.

"Our goal with this streaming model is to make the in-person experience more affordable, and the streaming experience more fun, and specifically designed for personal viewing, rather than simply 'filmed theater,'" says Bossert. "The full-length play will not be streamed on the platform for a while, because it is its own unique in-person experience. Instead of using streaming as a way to make theater more accessible by simply viewing actual productions from home, we want to use it as a way to make theatergoing itself more accessible and affordable."

Thirdwing's most recent hybrid production, THE FEMALE GENIUS: THE DISCIPLE, premiered at the Wild Project in July to rave reviews: "Riveting... the play succeeds on all counts" - Reviews Off-Broadway; "Superb... brilliantly written and directed" - Andrew Baumgarten.

The cast of THE FAIREST features Sivan Gordon-Buxbaum, Winnifred Bonjean-Alpart (SLUT: The Play), Sara Ruth Brown (Take Flight at the Barrow Group ), Taylor Cozort (Kid Simple, dir Sherri Eden Barber ), Emma DeCorsey (400 Parts Per Million with Blessed Unrest), and Meghan E. Jones (The Awakening with Ugly Rhino).

Costume design is by Yolanda Balaña, whose credits include the Thirdwing hybrid productions The Female Genius, The Disciple, and the film With Robert.

Cameron Darwin Bossert (playwright/ director) is a producer and director of the feature films Jewtah and The Last 48. He produced and directed Rachel Carey's The Female Genius, the teleplay series featured in the New York Times. He is also a composer whose work has been performed by the Brooklyn and American Symphony Orchestras, and the JACK Quartet as part of the Meet the Composer series. As an actor, he appeared as Simon Smirnov in Bambi Everson's The Thin Man in the Cherry Orchard at the 2019 NYC Fringe and in The Disciple, Thirdwing's first live production, written and directed by Rachel Carey.