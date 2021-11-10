A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At The Granite Theatre

The Granite Theatre presents two new experiences this December; our regular production of A Christmas Carol and Ghost Tours In The Park: A Christmas Carol Story.

A Christmas Carol will be presented at The Granite Theatre Nov. 26th-Dec. 19th

Ghost Tours in the Park: A Christmas Carol Story will be presented as a walking tour in Wilcox Park on Dec. 11th from 3-6 pm.

Director Jane Mandes describes the new endeavor as "A new family tradition that will excite all ages and let locals and visitors experience this classic tale in a brand new way."

The performances for Ghost Tours in the Park: A Christmas Carol Story are as follows. Dec. 11th - 3-6 pm (Tour groups depart every 15 minutes

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption.

Ebenezer Scrooge is both Guide and Participant on this ghostly tour of Wilcox Park. Along the way, Scrooge will be visited by Marely's Ghost as well as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet to Come. Watch Scrooge squirm as he encounters.. Townsfolk, Almsmen or even worse.... Christmas Carolers.. bah humbug...

See the story of "A Christmas Carol" from a whole new perspective and join the solitary, cold-hearted miser on his path to redemption.

Both A Christmas Carol and Ghost Tours: A Christmas Carol Story are suitable for ages 5+. Tickets for A Christmas Carol are $20 not including taxes and fees. Ghost Tours in the Park: A Christmas Carol Story will be offered to the public by donation.

For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.

To ensure safety of returning audiences, Jane Mandes, Granite Theatre's president explains continued safety measures taken during this unique time. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask during the time they are in the Theatre and show proof of vaccination or negative covid test for all performances at The Granite Theatre. Additional safety measures may be put in place as needed or determined by the CDC. Currently the house is working at full capacity. Nightly pre-show curtain announcements will be made detailing any changes we are making as we move along. Our lobby bar re-opened and we'll continue to provide bar refreshments during the remaining performances of the season. Until such a time as official guidance changes, we expect all plans to remain fluid and subject to change as we move along.

When asked by patrons, staff, performers or crew about our current guidelines, our response is simple. We are doing everything that we can to provide an enjoyable and above all safe experience for all who visit The Granite. We truly appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding as we work through our reopening processes during this uniquely challenging time.