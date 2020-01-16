A BRONX TALE Will Play the Providence Performing Arts Center

A BRONX TALE will play at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) February 21 - 23, 2020. A BRONX TALE features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater.



"PPAC thanks Navigant Credit Union for their sponsorship of A BRONX TALE, " said J. L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of PPAC. "They have been a community partner with us for the past decade. Throughout their 104 years of operation, they have always supported the communities they are a part of. We have thankful to have their support on this engagement."



Gary Furtado, President and CEO of Navigant Credit Union, said, "Navigant Credit Union is proud to support such an important part of our community. The Providence Performing Arts Center is a cultural icon in Rhode Island and we are happy to be part of this great institution."



Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org, and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $38; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 2P; Saturday, 10A to 2P; and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.



Groups of 10 more may contact Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or (401) 574-3162 to order group tickets. For more information, please visit

https://www.ppacri.org/events-tickets/group-tickets/a-bronx-tale/



Hear directly from the creative team about the North American Tour!

Click here: https://youtu.be/wAKZhLNx-wM



The North American tour of A BRONX TALE stars 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani as Lorenzo, with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina, and George Vickers V as Tyrone. Anthony Cipolla and Trey Murphy will play Young Calogero.



The ensemble features Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Harrison Drake, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Daniel Rosenbaum, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams, and Nathan Wright.



A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016. A BRONX TALE opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.



Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.



A BRONX TALE, based on the original direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, features tour direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also includes: Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Stewart/Whitley, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.



A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off-Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007/2008 Season.



A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.



For tour dates and more, please visit bronxtalemusical.com. Follow A Bronx Tale on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

