2026 Newport Classical Music Festival to Feature 30 Concerts in July

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From July 2-19, 2026, the Newport Classical Music Festival will again turn this “City by the Sea” into a summer destination for music lovers, featuring 30 concerts across 11 unforgettable venues, from cliffside lawns to gilded mansions, including the stunning interiors of The Breakers, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Blithewold Mansion, Rosecliff Mansion, Redwood Library and Athenæum, and more. For 57 years, Newport Classical has showcased classical music as a living art form, presenting artists and programs that are diverse and ever-evolving in intimate and iconic venues that make every performance one of a kind. The 2026 Festival will again offer audiences the opportunity to discover new composers, revisit beloved works, and experience timeless works offered from a fresh perspective. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 8 at 10am.

Highlights of the 2026 Festival include Opening Night with chamber orchestra Delirium Musicum; a celebration of the Golden Age of Opera with Lawrence Brownlee and Erin Morley; solo piano performances by Michelle Cann and Dmitry Shishkin, as well as a two-piano recital with Pavel Kolesnikov and Samson Tsoy; a new work by Vivian Fung, co-commissioned by Newport Classical, performed by Sandbox Percussion and violinist Kristin Lee; performances by violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, VOCES8, Apollo's Fire, Trio Karénine, WindSync, Cerus Saxophone Quartet, Beijing Guitar Duo, Parker Quartet, and more; two evenings with Broadway star Jeremy Jordan, known for his lead role in Newsies and most recently The Great Gatsby; and Closing Night with the GRAMMY Award-winning Harlem Quartet, joined by Newport Classical's Resident Festival Artists.

Other highlights of the 2026 Newport Classical Music Festival include the beloved Sunrise Concerts at 5:15am; a concert inspired by nature at Norman Bird Sanctuary; a free Fourth of July concert at King Park; and this year's young professional Newport Classical Resident Festival Artists in eight performances.

Executive Director Oliver Inteeworn says, “For 57 years, the Newport Classical Music Festival has transformed July in Newport into something truly magical: a vibrant gathering where world-class artistry, the intimate beauty of the city's historic venues, and the unique enthusiasm of a dedicated community of music lovers come together in perfect harmony. This summer, we're proud to present 30 concerts that illuminate the enduring power of classical music, forging powerful connections between performers and audiences. We look forward to sharing these unforgettable experiences with you at the 2026 Newport Classical Music Festival."

Now in its fifth year, Newport Classical's Festival Artists Residency Program brings together five professional musicians at the early stages of their careers for an intense period of rehearsal and music-making during the Festival. This diverse group of emerging talents live, work, and play together, becoming engaged members of the community during their extended time in Newport. Each of these exceptionally gifted musicians are selected for their experience working in fast-paced chamber music settings and comfort tackling a wide range of repertoire. This summer, Newport Classical welcomes Nathan Amaral (violin); Joshua Brown (violin); Joseph Skerik (viola), Leland Ko (cello), and Janice Carissa (piano).

Newport Classical Music Festival's Opening Night concert on Tuesday, July 2 at 8pm at The Breakers features Delirium Musicum, a fiery, self-conducted chamber orchestra. Described as “ferocious and rhythmically mesmerizing” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, the ensemble is known for challenging expectations and redefining classical music as a red-hot concert experience. In a program featuring masterworks from the Baroque era to the music of today, Delirium Musicum will deliver a fierce concert experience against the gilded glamour of The Breakers. The concert will include music by Saint-Saëns, Gabriella Smith, Satie, Max Richter, Philip Glass, Schubert, Jessie Montgomery, and Vivaldi.

On Friday, July 3 at 8pm at The Breakers, pianist Dmitry Shishkin will bring the artistry that has earned him international acclaim to Newport audiences in a program featuring Schubert, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky. Regarded as one of the most compelling pianists of his generation, Shishkin is a prizewinner of the International Tchaikovsky and Geneva International Music Competitions, and has been praised by Gramophone for his “imaginative pointing to his phrasing.” He has appeared on major international stages and with leading orchestras around the world, including the Tokyo Symphony, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Warsaw Philharmonic, National Orchestra of Belgium, Staatskapelle Weimar, and the Russian National Orchestra, among others.

On Saturday, July 4 at 8pm, the Newport Classical Music Festival presents a free, outdoor Fourth of July Patriotic Pops concert preceding the fireworks at King Park featuring Fenway Brass & Percussion, one of Boston's most esteemed professional brass ensembles, in a joyous program celebrating America's birthday. This family-friendly concert, with views of the Pell Bridge, is part of the 2026 BankNewport Community Concerts Series. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performance and fireworks.

Internationally acclaimed for their “fearless, yet probingly beautiful” performances (The Strad), the GRAMMY Award-winning Parker Quartet returns to Newport to perform at The Breakers on Sunday, July 5 at 8pm, in a vibrant program featuring Beethoven, Paul Wiancko, and Schubert. Renowned for their fresh interpretations of canonical works, the Quartet continues to chart a dynamic artistic path rooted in both tradition and innovation, having captivated audiences on the world's premier stages for over two decades.

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, the 2026 Resident Festival Artists invite audiences to immerse themselves in the lush, evocative sound world of American Impressionism on Monday, July 6 at 4pm at the Newport Art Museum. Highlighting three visionary American composers, the program explores the American answer to the Impressionist movement, emphasizing the subtle textures, nuance, and distinctive spirit of early 20th century American music through the works of Arthur Foote, Charles Tomlinson Griffes, and Florence Price. Ticket holders can arrive early to explore the Newport Art Museum for a truly enriching afternoon.

Spend a beautiful morning on the outdoor grounds of Blithewold Mansion on Tuesday, July 7 at 11am, with the Cerus Saxophone Quartet. Named for the mythical wild bull tamed by Persephone, Cerus brings the same spirit to the stage, blending works from the traditional classical cannon and new contemporary works with energy, precision, and playful imagination. From Glazunov and Bach to living composers like Karalyn Schubring and Joan Pérez-Villegas, the quartet's program spans centuries and styles, showcasing the saxophone quartet as a dynamic voice in 21st-century chamber music.

GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Michelle Cann makes her Newport debut with a picturesque concert at Castle Hill Inn on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:30pm. A recipient of both the Sphinx Medal of Excellence and the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, Cann has established herself as one of the most sought-after artists of her generation. Her program includes music by Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Clara Schumann – three composers whose lives were intertwined through friendship and love. Ticket holders can enjoy complimentary desserts and coffee during intermission, with drinks available for purchase, all set against the stunning backdrop of a Newport summer sunset over the water.

The 2026 Resident Festival Artists present a concert titled The Sonata, celebrating the beloved form on Wednesday, July 8 at 11am at The Elms, featuring music by Mozart, Beethoven, Clarke, and Debussy. The program takes the audience on a journey through musical history, moving from the elegance of the Classical period, the expressive heights of the Romantic era, and into the modern and Impressionist sounds of the early 20th century. Set within the elegance and charm of one of Newport's most charming mansions, this morning concert offers an intimate musical conversation through time.

Violinist Stella Chen, violist Matthew Lipman, and cellist Brannon Cho join forces for an evening of chamber music trios on Wednesday, July 8 at 8pm. These three powerhouse musicians have each garnered international acclaim and have performed on prestigious stages worldwide with some of the world's top orchestras. They come together to present a program pairing beloved Classical trios by Mozart and Dohnányi with a contemporary work by Andreia Pinto-Correia inspired by the individual voices of the ensemble, set against the glamorous backdrop of The Breakers.

After a sold-out performance with the Galvin Cello Quartet in 2025, cellist James Baik returns to Newport for a morning recital at The Elms mansion on Thursday, July 9 at 11am. First Prize Winner of the 2023 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions and recipient of the Paul A. Fish Memorial Prize and the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Prize, Baik brings what The Strad calls “a musical fabric bejeweled with the precision and beauty of [his] sound” to a program featuring Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Fauré, and more. This concert offers an enchanting journey through time, set against the elegance of The Elms.

Violinist Kristin Lee, GRAMMY-nominated ensemble Sandbox Percussion, give the regional premiere of Goddess//Insect – a new work composed for them by JUNO Award-winning composer Vivian Fung – on Thursday, July 9 at 8pm. The piece is co-commissioned by a national consortium of presenters, including Newport Classical. “Goddess//Insect is derived from the term 'God-Bug Syndrome' where a 'god complex' (inflated self-importance) acts as a defense against deep-seated feelings of worthlessness,” says Fung. “I believe our world right now is facing these conflicting emotions.” Exploring the vibrant dialogue between violin and percussion, Lee and Sandbox Percussion bring this dynamic new work to The Breakers, along with music by two other women composers, Gabriella Smith and Joan Tower.

Attendees will start their day with a breathtaking sunrise over Newport's iconic Cliff Walk and the sparkling Atlantic Ocean as the Resident Festival Artists embark on a serene musical journey, on Friday, July 10 at 5:15am. Set on the terrace of Rosecliff mansion, with its sweeping views and peaceful ambiance, Sunrise Meditations offers a rare opportunity to experience music in harmony with the day's first light. The program features a thoughtfully curated selection, including Mozart's String Quartet No. 21, Schubert's String Quartet No. 12, Viéxtemps' Capriccio for solo viola, and more. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be served before and after the concert.

The GRAMMY Award-winning Apollo's Fire brings its vivacious sound to The Breakers on Friday, July 10 at 8pm, for an evening of Baroque brilliance. Led by visionary harpsichordist and conductor Jeannette Sorrell, the ensemble is America's most active touring Baroque orchestra, and is celebrated for performances that are not only deeply expressive, but truly capture the heart of the period. “Sorrell and her dazzling period band… are incandescent” (The Sunday Times, London), and their playing animates Baroque music with “European stylishness with American entrepreneurialism,” inviting listeners to experience this repertoire not as history, but as something thrillingly alive.

The Resident Festival Artists present a morning of delightful chamber music in perfect harmony with nature, immersed in the serene beauty of the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, July 11 at 9am. Surrounded by the sanctuary's lush greenery, this year's Strings in Nature concert features Haydn's String Quartet in F Major, Jean Francaix's Trio a Cordes, John Blackwood's McEwan's String Quartet No. 8, and Britten's Simple Symphony. As the music unfolds, the birds may even lend their own melodies, adding a whimsical, enchanting layer to this peaceful outdoor performance.

A Gilmore Young Artist and Salon de Virtuosi recipient, Indonesian pianist Janice Carissa is celebrated for her ability to craft vivid musical narratives that transcend mere virtuosity (Chicago Classical Review). Having performed for the President of Indonesia at the Presidential Palace Indonesia and earning ovations in the United Nations, Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Louis Vuitton Foundation, she brings her impeccable talent to Newport for an afternoon recital at the historic Emmanuel Church on Saturday, July 11 at 3pm. Paired with the venue's stunning English gothic architecture, Carissa presents a program spanning Bach, Granados, Alkan, Ravel, Messiaen, and more.

The GRAMMY-nominated British vocal ensemble VOCES8, the world's top-streaming classical vocal group, presents an impeccably crafted vocal concert at The Breakers mansion on Saturday, July 11 at 8pm. Renowned for their flawless blend, rich tonal color, and adventurous programming, VOCES8 moves effortlessly between choral masterpieces, contemporary works, and inventive arrangements of beloved classics. This concert features works by Tomás Luis de Victoria, Eric Whitacre, Ola Gjeilo, Taylor Scott Davis, and inspired interpretations of favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, John Barry, and more, culminating in a celebration of the power and joy of the human voice.

The Beijing Guitar Duo make their Newport debut at the historic Redwood Library and Athenæum on Sunday, July 12 at 3pm. Guitarists Meng Su and Yameng Wang have performed around the world in famous halls such as the Concertgebouw, Palau de Musica, Tchaikovsky Hall, and Carnegie Hall, and their recordings, including a Latin-GRAMMY-nominated debut, have earned acclaim for artistry that exceeds their years. Blending their impeccable technique with the warmth and charm of the Redwood Library and Athenæum, this delightful afternoon concert invites listeners into an intimate musical conversation featuring works by Franck, Debussy, Piazzolla, and more.

After a sold-out Newport Classical debut in 2024, Trio Karénine returns to Newport for their first performance at The Breakers mansion on Sunday, July 12 at 8pm. The Paris-based trio is celebrated for its extraordinary cohesion and precision. Founded in 2009, Trio Karénine has appeared in many of the world's most prestigious concert halls, including Wigmore Hall, the Concertgebouw, the Philharmonie de Paris, and the Frick Collection in New York. Acclaimed for their imaginative interpretations of the classical canon, the trio presents a program featuring works by Rimski-Korsakov, Saint-Saëns, and Tchaikovsky.

For the first time, Newport Classical takes the stage at the enchanting Glen Manor House. The Resident Festival Artists step into this elegant, storybook setting to perform Whispers of Virtuosity, featuring music by Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, on Monday, July 13 at 11am. From Haydn's spirited Op. 77, No. 1, to Mozart's String Quartet No. 21, to Beethoven's Op. 18, No. 6, this morning concert reveals the heart of the Classical era.

Experience familiar works in a whole new light as returning artists Hanzhi Wang and Anthony Trionfo take audiences through a vibrant program reimagined for accordion and flute, in two parts at 1pm and 4pm on Tuesday, July 14 at Newport Art Museum. These intimate concerts invite audiences to hear well-loved repertoire including music by Joseph Bologne, J.S. Bach, Debussy, Barber, Stravinsky, Piazzolla, and more, in a fresh, inventive way, paired with contemporary works – including music composed by Hanzhi Wang herself – which perfectly complements these reimagined classics. Ticket holders can arrive early to explore the museum.

Broadway star Jeremy Jordan takes the stage for two unforgettable solo evenings at The Breakers mansion on Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15 at 8pm. With a career spanning over three decades, Jordan is a two-time Tony Award-nominee for Newsies and Floyd Collins and a Theatre World Award winner for his breakout role in Bonnie & Clyde. He has dazzled audiences on Broadway, film, and television, from Waitress and The Great Gatsby to The Last Five Years and NBC's Smash. Known for his powerhouse voice, magnetic stage presence, and decades of sold-out cabaret performances, Jeremy delivers a night of show-stopping songs, captivating storytelling, and pure Broadway magic for fans of all ages, with pianist Ben Rauhala.

Set within the French-inspired grandeur of The Elms mansion, modeled after an 18th‑century château, the Resident Festival Artists transport you to the Romantic era with a morning of music full of charm, emotion, and French flair in a concert titled French Romanticism on Wednesday, July 15 at 11am. From Farrenc's graceful trio to Chaminade's signature melodies and Saint-Saëns' sweeping Piano Trio, this program is a journey through France's most beloved chamber works.

After an energetic and imaginative Children's Concert in 2024, WindSync returns to Newport for a performance at The Elms on Thursday, July 16 at 11am. Praised for playing “many idioms authoritatively, elegantly, with adroit technique, and with great fun” (All About the Arts), WindSync brings a playful approach to the wind quintet repertoire, weaving together classical favorites, contemporary works, and folk-inspired pieces into a vivid musical journey. Set in the elegant surroundings of the historic Elms mansion, this morning concert features a program ranging from the vibrant textures of Boulanger and Glass, the folky Botanist Suite, Mozart's spirited Serenade in C minor, and more, inviting listeners to step into the colorful world of the wind quintet.

Acclaimed violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing returns to The Breakers on Thursday, July 16 at 8pm, joining harpsichordist Sebastian Bottone and Newport Classical's Resident Festival Artists in Colors of Bach, a program that explores the breadth of one of classical music's most influential voices. Bringing together solo, chamber, and ensemble works from across Bach's lifetime, this performance offers a rare opportunity to experience his music as a living, breathing world of sound, rich with contrast, beauty, and humanity.

Framed by a quintessential Newport sunrise over the Atlantic and the iconic Cliff Walk, the Resident Festival Artists invite audiences to a thoughtfully curated early morning concert on Friday, July 17 at 5:15am, on the terrace of the Rosecliff mansion. The program, titled Awakening Light, features reflective music by Biber, Beethoven, Pärt, Holst, and Golijov. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be served before and after the concert.

Duo Pavel Kolesnikov and Samson Tsoy bring their synergy to Newport for a magical night of interplay between two of today's most compelling pianists, on Friday, July 17 at 8pm. Known for their inventive site-specific performances, from car parks in London to historic theaters in Aldeburgh, they now add The Breakers mansion to their impressive list of unique venues. Their program is anchored by Stravinsky's Rite of Spring and Ravel's Ma Mère l'Oye, promising an evening of “magical” (BBC Music Magazine) and playful dialogue between two pianos and four hands.

On Saturday, July 18 at 8pm, one of the most beloved evenings of the Festival returns. This year, Opera Night: Golden Age features two of the world's most celebrated voices. Tenor Lawrence Brownlee and soprano Erin Morley bring their unparalleled virtuosity to The Breakers for an unforgettable evening of bel canto masterpieces. From Rossini and Bellini to Verdi and Bizet, this dazzling program features some of opera's most beloved arias, showcasing the exceptional technique that has made these two artists international stars. Experience the thrill of hearing music written for the world's greatest voices performed by two artists at the absolute pinnacle of their careers.

The 2026 Newport Classical Music Festival concludes on Sunday, July 19 at 8pm with the Festival Finale: Harlem Quartet and Friends at The Breakers, featuring GRAMMY Award-winning Harlem Quartet alongside Newport Classical's Resident Festival Artists in an exhilarating evening of string octets. The Harlem Quartet brings its signature dynamic energy to Newport for a performance steeped in innovation and collaboration. With a program dynamically anchored by Shostakovich and Mendelssohn, this finale promises to be a bold and exciting send-off to the 2026 Festival.