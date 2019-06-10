Womens Theatre Fest Heads to Raleigh

Raleigh is the new epicenter for addressing issues of equity in the theatre, and Women's Theatre Festival 2019 will be the largest weekend event of its kind in the country. With multiple programming tracks integrated through the Sched platform, the perfect weekend awaits every theatre-lover!

WTF takes downtown Raleigh by storm across multiple venues such as: Burning Coal Theatre, HQ Raleigh, The Wicked Witch, Ruby Deluxe, Marbles, ArtSpace, and The Night Rider.

Here's what Festival-goers can expect: Whether you choose a Full Festival Pass or one of our many a la carte options, there's so much to explore.

So many ways to participate: We've broken our programming into a few categories to make it as accessible as possible. At WTF Con, happening HQ Raleigh, attendees will hear keynote speakers and take part in a wide variety workshops and panel discussions. WTFringe productions, staged at Burning Coal and Ruby Deluxe, will feature experimental, innovative, and collaborative works, pushing the boundaries of style and subject matter. At The Wicked Witch, the Occupy The Stage staged reading festival will feature over 30 can't miss performances. In order to better meet the needs of parent artists, the WTFKids track will keep children busy and engaged on Saturday with our partner Seed Art Share creating a WTFringe show of their own at Marbles Kids Museum and on Sunday watching a show and creating art at ArtSpace.

Bringing a national spotlight to Raleigh by building partnerships with the likes PAAL, The Parent Artist Advocacy League for the Performing Arts, Theatrical Intimacy Education, and Playmakers Rep , WTF is amplifying the voices of women in theatre and the work that matters to them.

Tickets for sale via EventBrite

Photo Credit: Proctor Photographics





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You