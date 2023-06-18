Wilmington's Opera House Theatre Company Presents New RAGTIME Production

Opera House Theatre Company will present RAGTIME, the American epic set in the early 1900's following three families as they navigate their own versions of 'the American dream.'

A powerful story that addresses most of the major themes of the last couple of years including racism, police violence, immigrant rights, feminism, celebrity distraction and political upheaval, RAGTIME features a Tony Award-winning libretto by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Terrence McNally. This Wilmington production has assembled an experienced cast including Curtis Wiley (Broadway's AIN'T TOO PROUD) as Harlem pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr, Megan Lewis (Broadway's GREY GARDENS, SPIDERMAN TURN OFF THE DARK, IF/THEN) as Mother of the WASP family, and Bianca Shaw (2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play) as Harlem washwoman Sarah whose newborn child brings the families together in unexpected ways. RAGTIME addresses issues we're grappling with in the present and will surely be an incredible night at the theater.

With an OHTC directing debut by Fracaswell Hyman (2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Direction of a Play) and Music Directed by Brian P. Whitted (Broadway's CHICAGO), RAGTIME will run on the main stage of Historic Thalian Hall from June 22-July 2. Wednesday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: www.OperaHouseTheatreCompany.org