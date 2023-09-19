Wilmington's Opera House Theatre Company Announces 2024 Season

Opera House Theatre Company has announced its 2024 season, celebrating 39 years of producing live theatre in Wilmington, North Carolina at Historic Thalian Hall featuring a variety of titles including some classics and Wilmington premieres!

The Producers

December 30 through January 14

book by Thomas Meehan & Mel Brooks, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks

Directed by Ray Kennedy (multi-Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Director & Outstanding Choreographer)

Music Directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway's CHICAGO, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Music Direction)

AUDITIONS: Saturday, October 7 at the Lucille Shuffler Center (2011 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28401)

Death Of A Salesman

February 23 through March 3

written by Arthur Miller

Directed by Stoney B. Mootoo (Broadway's THE BOOK OF MORMON)

starring Fracaswell Hyman as Willy Loman (2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Actor In a Play)

Annie

June 20 through July 7

book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin

Directed by Carson Hobbs (Broadway's WICKED, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Choreographer)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

July 18 through July 28

book by Douglas McGrath, words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Directed by Ray Kennedy (multi-Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Director & Outstanding Choreographer)

Music Directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway's CHICAGO, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Music Direction)

Heathers: The Musical

August 1 through August 4

book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O'Keefe

Directed by Sydney Smith Martin (2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Actress In a Play)

This is an Opera House Theatre Company Apprentice Program production.

Fiddler on the Roof

August 15 through August 25

book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Directed by Suellen Yates (Wilmington Theatre Award nominee for Outstanding Director of a Musical)

Music Directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway's CHICAGO, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Music Direction)

2024 Season ticket packages are now available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis after renewals from our current season ticket holders. Tickets for the New Year's Eve Gala at Thalian Hall for THE PRODUCERS are on-sale now. Individual tickets for THE PRODUCERS will be available October 30, 2023. Individual tickets for all other 2024 productions will be available mid-November 2023.

Auditions for The Producers to take place on Saturday, October 7 or through email submission to ohtcauditionsetc@yahoo.com by Friday, October 6 at 11:59 PM. Auditions for all other productions will be announced soon. Follow us on social media @operahouse.nc for all updates on auditions, casting, ticket on-sale information, education efforts and future programming.

If you are interested in a season package, download the season ticket form from our website: Click Here Questions? Email info@OperaHouseTheatreCompany.org.