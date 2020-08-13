WRAL and Band Together's CALL FOR CHANGE Virtual Telethon Raises $200,800

The virtual telethon supported local leaders of color and anti-racism, systems-level solutions to poverty.

WRAL, Band Together, and United Way of the Greater Triangle partnered on a virtual telethon yesterday that raised $200,800 to support local leaders of color and anti-racism, systems-level solutions to poverty. While phone lines are now closed, donations can still be made by visiting United Way's Anti-Racism Community Fund donation page at https://unitedwaytriangle.org/callforchange.

"Band Together believes that live music can be a powerful vehicle for change. It brings us together and gives us the life, power, and joy that is sometimes hard to find elsewhere," said Thorne Daubenspeck, Band Together's Executive Director. "But music is also universal and helps spark conversations for something bigger than ourselves. The world is changing and the moment is now for us to be allies, listeners, and use this platform for something bigger."

During the telethon, more than 300 individuals called, texted, or went directly to United Way's website to make their donation. The telethon's success would not have been possible without generous contributions from corporate partners and foundations including Ambetter, Bandwidth, Citrix, First Bank, Google Fiber, John Rex Endowment, Poyner Spruill LLC, Truist Foundation, and Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP.

"In the Triangle, we believe in actions over words and in innovation over status quo. We proved that again with yesterday's telethon and with our ongoing effort to confront racism in all its forms," said Eric Guckian, United Way of the Greater Triangle's President and CEO. "We are thankful to the artists, to all of our volunteers and especially to all the good folks at Band Together for their partnership. We took a step closer to our anti-poverty mission today by supporting the Anti-Racism Community Fund."

United Way of the Greater Triangle launched the Anti-Racism Community Fund on July 23, 2020. The organization has also partnered with Justice Love Foundation, an activism organization focused on creating systemic change nationwide to best identify and support local nonprofit leaders of color in their efforts to address chronic social challenges within the Triangle.

"Capitol Broadcasting Company, WRAL and That Station are proud to help spread the word about the creation of the United Way's Anti-Racism Community Fund, and are thrilled to work with an amazing partner like Band Together NC. We respect the work and impact of both organizations," said WRAL-TV Vice President and General Manager Joel Davis. "The special broadcast of Call for Change not only shared a collection of outstanding artists, but also shared a positive, hopeful message for our community. It's a message than resonates now more than ever, and we knew that viewers, listeners and online visitors would respond to the call!"

United Way of the Greater Triangle expects to announce funding opportunities through the Anti-Racism Community Fund in the near future. For more information about who will benefit from this fund and the types of projects it will support, visit United Way of the Greater Triangle's website.

