V.O. Artist Wendy Zier to Host Voice-Over Master Class

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from a working professional in the voice-over industry with this amazing online Master class from Actors Training Ground.

Voice-Over artist Wendy Zier (Disney, Hasbro, Walmart) shares her wealth of knowledge and makes this informative class fun as well. She will give you everything you need to set you up for success. Learn how to breakdown copy and work with a script, work in front of a mic, find resources for voice-over work, and receive in-class coaching. Classes held through Zoom.

Meets Tuesdays from 6 pm - 7:30 pm. June 16th - July 21st. Class size is limited. Register today at www.ActorsTrainingGround.com

Wendy Zier voices for such clients as Hasbro, Citgo, Disney, Blue Cross, and Blue shield. Most of her work are live sessions from her studio with clients and agents from around the country. She works locally in Raleigh as well as with the bigger named studios. Wendy has voiced on every platform you can imagine including: broadcast commercial, narration , e-learning , the voice in a kiosk , and the internal voice of an electronic toy! She is looking forward to preparing everyone for voice-over work.

