V-Day Raleigh Returns With Eve Ensler's THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

On February 7-8, 2020, V-Day Raleigh a will present a 2-day only benefit reading of Eve Ensler's award-winning play The Vagina Monologues, directed by Judy Long, at Pure Life Theatre. Join us as we create an ARTISTIC UPRISING, a RADICAL act, and an ACT OF RESISTANCE! 100% of the proceeds will benefit InterAct. Since V-Day Raleigh started in 2017, they have raised over $10,000 for InterAct.

Cast members include Olivia Ashley, Beth Brody, Kalynn Chambers, Jennifer Daly, Jeanine Denning, Shannon Helton, Mia Johnson, Jasmine Jordan, Emily Levinstone, Judy McCord, Veronica O'Kelly, Tia Scriven, Heather Smith, and Nan Stephenson.

The Vagina Monologues will be performed at Pure Life Theatre at 3801 Hillsborough St., Ste 113, Raleigh, North Carolina 27607, at 8:00pm, February 7-8, 2020, and 3:00pm February 8. Tickets are $17-20 and may be purchased at vdayraleigh.org/tickets.

V-Day Raleigh is a local effort within the worldwide context of the 20th Anniversary V-Day Campaign. To learn more about V-Day Raleigh, call (919) 348-9723, visit vdayraleigh.org, or e-mail the organization at vdayraleigh@gmail.com. To learn more about V-Day and its campaigns visit www.vday.org.

What are The Vagina Monologues?

The New York Times called The Vagina Monologues, "probably the most important piece of political theater of the last decade." The play - first performed Off-Broadway and in locations around the world by Ms. Ensler - dives into the mystery, humor, pain, power, wisdom, outrage and excitement in women's experiences. V-Day grew out of the play which exploded onto the scene in 1998, breaking taboos about women's sexuality and shattering silence around violence done to women and girls.

Over these past two decades V-Day has had an improbable journey, charting a path that has been unparalleled - tens of thousands of communities and college campuses have staged benefit performances of The Vagina Monologues - and other works and campaigns created by V-Day - in over 200 countries and territories. V-Day activists have raised consciousness, changed laws to protect women and girls, funded rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters (often these much-needed funds kept them from closing), educated their communities, and raised well over $100 million in urgently needed funds for groups doing the essential work of ending violence and serving survivors and their families. From the Congo, where V-Day supports the City of Joy, a leadership center for survivors of violence where women can heal themselves, to One Billion Rising, the largest mass action to stop violence against women in history, to its work with a broad coalition of groups advocating for an end to workplace violence for women, including nurses, hotel workers, farmworkers, restaurant workers and more, V-Day has its pulse on issues women face across the globe.





