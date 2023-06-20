Triad Stage to Close its Doors Permanently

The theatre had paused ticket sales and subscriptions this spring due to financial constraints.
News & Record has reported that Triad Stage will permanently close its doors. The theatre had paused ticket sales and subscriptions this spring due to financial constraints.
Board Co-Chair Sarah Saint said in a news release:
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concluded that the operation of Triad Stage is unsustainable. The Board has determined that the only responsible option remaining is to liquidate our assets and dissolve the organization,”
Triad Stage opened its doors in 2002, and produced over 140 Mainstage productions (including 20 World Premieres), 20 holiday shows (including 3 World Premieres), 10 UpStage Cabaret productions and numerous special events.
