Tony Awarrd-Winner Beth Leavel Is Coming To Theatre Raleigh!

Theatre Raleigh friends presents a one night only celebration of Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel's long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, brightest and belting-est divas!

This will be a magical night of story and song as Beth takes you through the favorite roles she has played, the ones that got away, and the ones she continues to chase. Featuring music direction by Phil Reno. Taking place Friday, February 10 at 8:00pm on Theatre Raleigh's Main Stage Theatre

Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you do not want to miss!

Tony winner Beth Leavel will next be seen starring as Miranda Priestley in the new Broadway musical, The Devil Wears Prada, music by Elton John. Most recently, Beth was nominated for a 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critic's Circle award for her performance as DeeDee Allen in the critically acclaimed Broadway show The Prom. She received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone; as well as Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role a Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You.



Other Broadway roles include Mrs. June Adams in Bandstand Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (Broadway debut) in 42nd Street.



Numerous TV, most recently The Ghosts of Christmas Always (Hallmark), The Walking Dead (AMC), and The Bite (Spectrum) Beth's one woman cabaret, It's Not About Me, has played across the country to rave reviews and sold out venues.



In her spare time, Leavel gives back and teaches master classes for students all over the world. MFA from UNC-G. Proud mom to T.J. and Sam and helplessly in love with Adam Heller. Grateful to my BRS/GAGE family.



More at BethLeavel.net.